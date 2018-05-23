from the takyon++ dept.
Elon Musk has floated the idea of creating Pravda, a web site that would allow users to rate/review the credibility of media organizations and journalists. Pravda Corp. was formed in Delaware and incorporated in California, according to an October 19, 2017 filing. Jared Birchall, a director at Musk's Boring Company, is President of Pravda Corp., and the addresses are identical:
Musk's idea quickly raised concerns that the reputation of news organizations and reporters could be determined by what could be an easy to manipulate online popular vote.
"Elon's next company: Rate My Professor but for Journalists. What a great idea that won't be gamed immediately in extremely predictable ways," Rene DiResta, who researches computation propaganda and is a policy lead at Data For Democracy, wrote on Twitter.
Siva Vaidhyanathan, a media studies professor at the University of Virginia, told CNN such a service might might make sense if it employed a careful methodology and was overseen by an independent journalism foundation.
"It's not a crackpot idea," he said. "The question is why should Elon Musk be the one running it and how trustworthy would it be if he ran it."
Musk has been criticized a lot lately.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday May 28, @02:36PM (1 child)
"Soros Management Fund, founded by George Soros, bought $35 million worth of Tesla convertible bonds in the first quarter of 2018, according to 13F documents the firm filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Convertible bonds are a type of debt security that can be exchanged for a predetermined amount of company shares. They are usually issued by companies seen as high risk, high reward.
Meanwhile, at its Fremont, California, plant, Tesla is being probed by the state's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), following reports that it failed to disclose serious injuries at the job site. Tesla has denied any wrongdoing." foxbusiness.com/markets/soros-elon-musk-and-a-35-million-vote-of-confidence [foxbusiness.com]
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 28, @02:41PM
Just $35 million is a "big investment" for billionaires? That is like 10 Mar-a-Lago golf trips: http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2017/apr/18/center-american-progress-action-fund/how-much-do-donald-trumps-trips-mar-lago-cost/ [politifact.com]
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Monday May 28, @02:47PM (2 children)
Many of the media outlets who have been very vocal about how thin-skinned Musk is and how he rants on Twitter, have now been found with those precise attributes. Hilarious, except it's so sad that it's all come to this. If the media can't be trusted to hold those in power to account, we have lost our perhaps most valuable asset in the defense of democracy.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Monday May 28, @02:53PM
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday May 28, @03:10PM
The gist of your comment is basically a generalization of the media in general, especially since around the election time.
I have said over and over again that I was a faithful NPR listener for years, but if there is one thing this election proved, it's that even the classiest news outlets will resort to tabloid-style journalism and lower themselves to the level of crude ad-hominem attacks and otherwise exaggerated sensationalism.
It also doesn't help NPR that, being mostly Jews, their voices are grating and annoying even before they become audibly irritated.
Unfortunately, even if Musk and his Pravda staff were pure of intent, the human element (and especially language in particular) leaves too much wiggle-room to make totally subjective judgement. If you want to see exactly why this is a bad idea, look at Politifact. The beauty of human language is that you can write a truth while simultaneously convincing the reader of the opposite truth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 28, @02:56PM (1 child)
So Musk really wants to have the same kind of coverage from the mainstream media, that Trump is getting? His formerly "brilliant ideas" turning into "crackpot schemes", his car brand going from "21st century technology" to "unsafe at any speed", his hyperloop going from "the next generation of travel" to "rabbit warrens under LA", his Facebook becoming MySpace?
Good luck.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 28, @03:11PM
Too bad that there isn't so much overlap between those who write professionally, and those who think professionally. If Musk can make progress, it would be a good thing. Interesting that he is getting attacked before going live with the new site. The guy is smart enough to know that people will try to game the scores.
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Monday May 28, @03:09PM
Is this going to be yet another SPLC?