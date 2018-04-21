18/05/28/1356217 story
posted by martyb on Monday May 28, @04:07PM
from the all-his-books-are-banned-in-my-country dept.
Jakob Nielsen and his group have long documented that advertising in online media carries a cost in terms of usability. A recent longitudinal study quantifies the effect.
Summary: Increased advertising caused a 2.8% drop in use of an Internet service. The full magnitude of the lost business was only clear after a full year.
We have long documented that advertising in online media carries a user-experience cost:
- Users find many online advertising techniques highly annoying — that attitude has remained constant since we first reported it in 2004.
- Because online ads are so irritating, users have evolved banner blindness as a defense mechanism to reduce this annoyance. (Also a finding that has remained true for decades, meaning that it's not likely to change anytime soon.)
- Even worse (from a web-design perspective), ads poison the well for honest designers seeking to boost the visual design of useful page elements: anything with an overly fancy look may be unjustly taken for an ad and also ignored by users.
Jason Huang, David H. Reiley, and Nickolai M. Riabov (April 21, 2018): Measuring Consumer Sensitivity to Audio Advertising: A Field Experiment on Pandora Internet Radio. Available at https://davidreiley.com/papers/PandoraListenerDemandCurve.pdf (warning: PDF file).
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday May 28, @04:30PM
Let's also not forget, sites that put up really obnoxious or intrusive advertising don't give a crap about their visitors and are just a small step from injecting malware. Such sites are potentially dangerous and SHOULD be avoided.
(Score: 2) by goodie on Monday May 28, @04:32PM
Note that TFA is about audio ads, not web ads. But since we're there and TFS suggests it, I might as well fall for it...
Online ads suck up most of the bandwidth and computing power required to use the internet (and consequently, the natural resources required to create/sustain them). Ads providers design their systems to load ads before content is loaded, start auto-playing videos while scrolling etc. The entire user experience of the internet is basically fucked thanks to advertising. I'll take punch the monkey banners back thank you very much.
I already pay for my internet access, so I should not use my bandwidth for trivial shit I don't care about.
As for TFA, the abstract says it all: "we find that increased ad load causes a significant increase in the number of paid ad-free subscriptions to Pandora, particularly among older listeners". i.e., ads work, they get people to sign up, so we'll keep bugging you thank you very much! And hey, while we bugged you, we also got ad revenue, ain't that awesome?