Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Annoying Online Ads Do Cost Business

posted by martyb on Monday May 28, @04:07PM   Printer-friendly
from the all-his-books-are-banned-in-my-country dept.
Business

canopic jug suggested the following story:

Jakob Nielsen and his group have long documented that advertising in online media carries a cost in terms of usability. A recent longitudinal study quantifies the effect.

Summary: Increased advertising caused a 2.8% drop in use of an Internet service. The full magnitude of the lost business was only clear after a full year.

We have long documented that advertising in online media carries a user-experience cost:

[...] Reference

Jason Huang, David H. Reiley, and Nickolai M. Riabov (April 21, 2018): Measuring Consumer Sensitivity to Audio Advertising: A Field Experiment on Pandora Internet Radio. Available at https://davidreiley.com/papers/PandoraListenerDemandCurve.pdf (warning: PDF file).

From: Annoying Online Ads Do Cost Business.

Original Submission


«  Elon Musk's Pravda: "'Rate My Professor' but for Journalists"
Annoying Online Ads Do Cost Business | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Monday May 28, @04:29PM (1 child)

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 28, @04:29PM (#685189) Homepage Journal

    My campaign used what they call microtargeting & psychographics. Different ads for happy folks, horny folks, sad folks, worried folks & angry folks. Different ads for farm folks & office folks, for sports folks & cyber folks. Less money for more votes!!!

    --
    Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the #TrumpTrain [facebook.com]!!!!

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday May 28, @04:30PM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Monday May 28, @04:30PM (#685191)

    Let's also not forget, sites that put up really obnoxious or intrusive advertising don't give a crap about their visitors and are just a small step from injecting malware. Such sites are potentially dangerous and SHOULD be avoided.

  • (Score: 2) by goodie on Monday May 28, @04:32PM

    by goodie (1877) on Monday May 28, @04:32PM (#685192) Journal

    Note that TFA is about audio ads, not web ads. But since we're there and TFS suggests it, I might as well fall for it...

    Online ads suck up most of the bandwidth and computing power required to use the internet (and consequently, the natural resources required to create/sustain them). Ads providers design their systems to load ads before content is loaded, start auto-playing videos while scrolling etc. The entire user experience of the internet is basically fucked thanks to advertising. I'll take punch the monkey banners back thank you very much.

    I already pay for my internet access, so I should not use my bandwidth for trivial shit I don't care about.

    As for TFA, the abstract says it all: "we find that increased ad load causes a significant increase in the number of paid ad-free subscriptions to Pandora, particularly among older listeners". i.e., ads work, they get people to sign up, so we'll keep bugging you thank you very much! And hey, while we bugged you, we also got ad revenue, ain't that awesome?

(1)