Various US News Websites Blocked as Europe's GDPR Data Privacy Law Goes Into Effect

posted by Fnord666 on Monday May 28, @11:58PM   Printer-friendly
from the nothing-of-value-was-lost dept.
Techonomics

realDonaldTrump writes:

This is the exact quote, folks. No games!

It's anything but a happy General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) day for several major U.S. news organizations as their websites are temporarily blocked in Europe as a new data privacy law goes into effect today.

Websites such as the LA Times, NY Daily News and Chicago Tribune are all temporarily blocked this morning, saying their content is unavailable in most European countries.

Anyone trying to access the sites, which also include those owned by Tronc and Lee Enterprises (examples include Orlando Sentinel [Tronc], Arizona Daily Sun and the St. Louis Dispatch [Lee Entperises]) see a message explaining that the website is working with European authorities on trying to get access back as quickly as possible.

Source: foxnews.com/tech/2018/05/25/various-us-news-websites-blocked-as-europe-s-gdpr-data-privacy-law-goes-into-effect.html

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @12:10AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @12:10AM (#685357)

    See subject title...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @12:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @12:13AM (#685360)

      All sites should block connections from the EU until they realise they are not a supranational entity.

  • (Score: 1) by lars on Tuesday May 29, @12:15AM

    by lars (4376) on Tuesday May 29, @12:15AM (#685362)

    I've been getting tons of emails from companies I long ago forgot I had signed up with. One wonders how many companies ended up with people closing their accounts or blocking them after getting a random, unwanted email.

