A Maryland city was devastated [May 27] after 6-inches of heavy rain caused a downtown flash flood. Major damage is reported and many cars have been swept away.

Ellicott City was still recovering from a flash flood two years ago that killed two and forced the historic city to rebuild much of its Main Street. Residents said Sunday's flood seemed even worse than the storm in July 2016--which was called an extremely rare "one-in-1,000 year event", and cost the city tens of millions of dollars in damages.