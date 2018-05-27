18/05/28/2112211 story
Additional information at:
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 29, @06:07AM
from the flood-insurance-FTW dept.
from the flood-insurance-FTW dept.
Common Dreams reports
A Maryland city was devastated [May 27] after 6-inches of heavy rain caused a downtown flash flood. Major damage is reported and many cars have been swept away.
Ellicott City was still recovering from a flash flood two years ago that killed two and forced the historic city to rebuild much of its Main Street. Residents said Sunday's flood seemed even worse than the storm in July 2016--which was called an extremely rare "one-in-1,000 year event", and cost the city tens of millions of dollars in damages.
Additional information at:
The Baltimore Sun
The Washington Post
USAToday
Second "1,000-Year" Flood in Two Years Slams Into Historic Maryland City | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by qzm on Tuesday May 29, @06:20AM
Perhaps a bit less spending on civic improvements like parks, cycleways, pedestrian precincts, and mostly on many many many meetings, public consultations, and consultant investigations in to those.
Perhaps a little more spending on basic infrastructure and maintenance, even when it is not 'sexy'.
These floods are not caused by more water, but by less ability to handle the normal amounts of water.
As more land is urbanised, the required support engineering is simply being ignored.