posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 29, @07:39AM
Poverty-alleviation programs like food stamps (SNAP), Social Security, and other "welfare" programs are broadly effective at reducing poverty, a new study from University of Chicago researchers found.
The study, performed by researchers Bruce Meyer and Derek Wu, conducted a more comprehensive analysis than most studies, because it used administrative data from the programs' payment records, not just survey data of recipients from the Census Bureau.
[...] For the elderly, Wu said the research found that Social Security benefits "single-handedly slashes poverty by 75%." Social Security's overall effect on all poverty is also enormous, responsible for by far the largest poverty reduction among all these programs, the study said.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Tuesday May 29, @07:58AM
Nuke Social Security, SNAP, WIC, everything but medicare, and replace it all with a universal basic income. The cost will be significant, but you'll instantly end most poverty and humanity will be able to stop fearing automation and technology, instead focusing on the benefits it can provide. There's other programs you could cut, of course, and we probably should. There's a lot that would be a just sacrifice to implement UBI. There will no doubt still be a deficit, but what we gain is greater than the cost.
Instead of getting bogged down in the infuriating details, focus on the unquestionably terrible big picture. -The Onion