Possibly the first academic conference on skateboarding starts on Fri 1 Jun 2018 with an introduction to skateboarding and free beer (if you're old enough and I'm not sure mixing beer and skateboards is a good idea). The call for papers finished in Mar 2018 but the speakers are a mostly a mix of former professional skateboarders running sportwear brands and amateur skateboards who are now academics.

The print edition of the Evening Standard newspaper described it as a board meeting. That's an old joke and I believe that referring to surfboarding and skateboarding as board meetings was in a promotional video from the California Tourist Board. (Presumably inspired during a board meeting.)