Trump Administration Makes 15,000 Additional H-2B Visas available
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-to-allow-another-15000-unskilled-foreign-workers-on-temporary-h-2b-visas-2018-05-26
The Department of Homeland Security said Friday it would provide businesses another 15,000 H-2B visas to bring low-skilled foreign workers to the U.S. this summer, offering a modest infusion to the popular program.
The number of visas available each year for seasonal work is capped by statute at 66,000, evenly divided between the summer and winter seasons. Congress declined to lift that cap during negotiations this spring. It did, however, give the secretary of homeland security authority to issue up to 69,000 more this summer if she determines there is sufficient need.
A range of businesses—including fisheries, landscapers and those in summer tourist spots—have complained about worker shortages and have been waiting to see if Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will use that authority. But people who support restrictions on immigration, including some in the White House, argue that foreign workers drive down American wages and oppose additional visas.
Faced with a similar choice last summer, then-DHS Secretary John Kelly also provided an additional 15,000 visas but cast it as a one-time only move.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @05:01PM
Make America Great Again Immigration Forever?
Glad those higher paying tech jobs are finally getting the premier US corporate treatment. I mean right? Stick it to those west coast elites!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @05:11PM
There's a dearth of workers => The demand for workers outstrips supply.
Assuming it's not possible to reduce demand, there are only 2 solutions, which increase supply:
The Democrats are always blathering on about a "living wage". Well, logic gives us our answer: Stop immigration.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday May 29, @05:21PM (3 children)
Low-skilled, low-paying jobs.
Don't we have our own riff-raff lying around in the projects, with little more to do than get high and watch the tube? Put their asses to work!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @05:32PM (2 children)
People who are willing to move to a foreign country for low-skilled, low-paying jobs are guaranteed to have high work-ethic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @05:53PM (1 child)
... but only because of the comparatively high wage compared to their home country. Moving abroad, living frugally and repatriating a portion of their take home pay makes economic sensed given its buying power in the countries likely to provide migrant workers.
Local worker will never see a comparable buying power from their wages and so will correctly choose not to do those jobs.
There aren't enough worker == we're not paying enough or we failed to automate sufficiently.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @05:58PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @05:29PM (1 child)
"A range of businesses—including fisheries, landscapers and those in summer tourist spots—have complained about worker shortages"
fuck those businesses. they deserve to be burned to the ground by angry poor americans. when i was young i would have taken any manual labor job that paid a half way decent wage. by half-decent i mean a couple bucks over mickey d's. i wasn't going to serve food, but i would have worked what i considered to be a young man's job. none of the businesses in my town would hire anyone who wasn't juiced in. these pieces of shit are just whinging to congress for their cheaper foreign labor. These motherfuckers would rather pay taxes like whores to put teenagers in jail for weed instead of training or paying a half decent wage. fuck them and their sedition.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @05:36PM
The problem isn't that there are low-quality people; the problem is that low-quality people reproduce, and they tend to do so prodigiously.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @05:44PM (1 child)
Bringing more people in on short term visas is nonsense.
Most of the illegal immigrants here today didn't get here by sneaking over the border at night. They got here legally with various kinds of visas then just didn't leave.
I don't agree with the administration on its policies about immigrants in general (stopping them at the border etc), but this makes it seem not even self consistent.
Anyway. No point in complaining if I can't suggest an alternative. Maybe this: Offer to resettle people that have been registered unemployed for awhile if they take these kinds of jobs. Move the people that can't get this work someplace that can't get workers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @05:50PM
Those people were able to stay, because the executive branches of these United States didn't execute the law.