18/05/29/0819223 story
posted by janrinok on Tuesday May 29, @06:23PM
from the for-true-hackers dept.
from the for-true-hackers dept.
Glenn Grant has blogged recently about going down the USB Reverse Engineering rabbit hole. He does a deep dive into the software and hardware used to reverse engineer, do protocol analysis, do hardware hacking, and do what whatever else would be involved in implementing custom drivers for arbitrary hardware. USB is a ubquitous, industry standard for cables, connectors, and their supporting protocols with a surprising amount of computing power running internally on chips inside the USB devices themselves.
USB Reverse Engineering: Down the Rabbit Hole | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @06:32PM
Reverse-engineering proprietary hardware is a losing battle.
The only long-term solution is to put energy into these 2 independent actions:
Rejecting proprietary hardware; even if it's the only useful solution, you've got to reject it on principle.
Cultivating libre hardware; even if it's badly implemented, you've got use it on principle.
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Tuesday May 29, @07:18PM
You don't say?
What and incomprehensible brain-fart.