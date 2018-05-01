from the land-of-the-watched dept.
At the Private Internet Access Blog, Glyn Moody writes how Amazon and US schools are following in China's footsteps to normalize automatic facial recognition and constant surveillance. Materials gained Freedom of Information Act requests by the ACLU have documented that Amazon has been marketing in its hosted "Rekognition" products to both police forces and schools to facilitate mass surveillance inside the US and to inure the coming generations to it.
Amazon has developed a powerful cloud-based facial recognition system called "Rekognition", which has major implications for privacy. It is already being used by multiple US police forces to carry out surveillance and make arrests, the ACLU has learned.
Amazon claims that Rekognition offers real-time face matching across tens of millions of individuals held in a database, and can detect up to 100 faces in a single photo of a crowd. Rekognition can be used to analyze videos, and to track people even when their faces are not visible, or as they go in and out of the scene.
As a result of these disclosures, a coalition of organizations including the ACLU has sent a letter to Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos demanding that the company stop providing its facial recognition tool to the government. The ACLU has also launched a petition that calls for the same.
Emails obtained through freedom of information requests submitted by the ACLU show that Amazon has worked with the city of Orlando, Florida, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon to roll out Rekognition in those locations. In addition, law enforcement agencies in California, Arizona, and multiple domestic surveillance "fusion centers" have indicated interest in Rekognition, although it is not clear how many of these have gone on to deploy the system. Orlando has used Rekognition to search for people in footage drawn from the city's video surveillance cameras. Washington County, meanwhile, has built a Rekognition-based mobile app that its deputies can use to run any image against the county's database of 300,000 faces.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday May 29, @01:53PM (6 children)
A whole generation is growing up completely internalizing the fact that total surveillance is normal.
1984 is edging closer and closer - because that's the real message of this book: freedom dies when people truly accept and welcome servitude.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday May 29, @02:04PM (4 children)
And the paradoxical thing is the older generation, who should have know better, mock [soylentnews.org] and curse [soylentnews.org] the Europeans for doing something to protect the privacy of their citizens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @02:32PM (3 children)
Pretty much. It's like 9/11 snipped everybody's balls off.
The correct solution to school violence would involve a combination of better support for students and reducing access to the weapons being used in those attacks by restricting access to firearms whose primary use is killing other people. But, we can't have that because freedom, so we get to enjoy having our freedoms curtailed so that a bunch of dickless blunders can have their penis enlarging devices.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 29, @02:43PM
Lobes, the brain uses lobes to function, not balls (grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @02:44PM
Its pretty obvious the endgame is to have pervasive surveillance and restricting access to buying literally anything because weapons, or pollution, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @02:51PM
You would kill hundreds of millions to save a couple hundred. Because feels. Typical woman solution. There's a reason why you belong chained in the basement.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday May 29, @02:37PM
The scary thing about such surveillance is not that it exists, or that children might be born into it.
It's that WE HAVE ALREADY ACCEPTED IT. Honestly, people have Amazon Echo in their living room listening to everything they say, uploading it to the cloud (even storing it there so Amazon and you can re-listen to it, as in the recent case where Amazon "worked out" what the Echo heard in order to share the audio with some third-party unwittingly), and nobody questions it.
We're already accepting of technology, so long as it gives us some minor benefit. We don't care about "Location" being enabled on our phones so long as we can navigate home that one time we get lost. The fact that it's then left on all the time? Meh, who cares?
The generation that DIDN'T have this stuff, turned into the generation that DOES have this stuff, and they show it off and tell you how cool it is, while simultaneously complaining that their kids spend all their time on the computer, can tap, type and swipe before they can walk or write, etc.
It's a done deal, it's already happened, the world already accepted it, even without any safeguards whatsoever. Retrofitting those safeguards isn't going to help anything.
Celebrities have their accounts hacked and their photos exposed and - as a civilisation - we're more interested in what they were saying than who broke the law to disseminate that information.
It's already game over. And so accepted that you can't explain that to people.
That we'll be the last generation to REMEMBER a time before such things, that's sad. But we were the ones who allowed it. Maybe not us as individuals, but us as a generation. And now we've allowed it, you can't put the genie back in the bottle with some retro-fitted safeguard or other.
I think it's time that we acknowledge that this stuff is more than acceptable to the vast majority of the world, and figure out what that means. Chances are there's not very much we can do about it, in that case.