This Magical Cosplay Gun Fights Off Evil With An LED Fan

Battling demons and normal guns don't work? Here's help in the form of this mystical gun that channels the arcane powers of the mystic realm before firing off a blast to blow evil away.

Made by Japanese steampunk designer FriskP, the gun delivers an impressive power-up animation that doesn't require the use of post-processing computer generated effects. Instead, it relies on the Phantom, an LED fan made by a tech startup called Life is Style. The fan is capable of projecting high resolution images in the air as the fan spins, and is also programmable.

This has led to other cool effects, such as the hand spells from Marvel's Doctor Strange as seen in the video. If you're thinking of getting one for your next cosplay project, well, you'll have to wait, as pricing for the Phantom has yet to be revealed. Don't expect it to be cheap though.

  • (Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday May 29, @09:33PM

    by crafoo (6639) on Tuesday May 29, @09:33PM (#685915)

    I didn't see the LED mechanism for the persistence of vision effect. Are they flexible and spin out of the cylinder when they start spinning? that would be cool.

