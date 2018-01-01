This year's Ms Geek Africa is Salissou Hassane Latifa, 21, from Niger. Her winning design is an app that helps communication between people caring for accident victims and the emergency services, and allows medical staff to advise on basic first aid before they arrive at the scene.

"Ms Geek has already changed the perception of what girls can do," says Esther Kunda of the Next Einstein Forum, a founding member of competition organiser Girls in ICT Rwanda.

The contest was set up as part of a nationwide effort to transform Rwanda from a small agricultural economy into an engine of technological innovation, with women and girls at the forefront of the revolution.

The government has set a target of achieving gender parity in the information communications technology sector by 2020, an ambitious goal in a worldwide industry notorious for its lack of diversity. But through educational campaigns, scholarships and mentorship programmes, Rwanda is determined to become a global leader for women in ICT.

"It's a good place to be a woman in tech right now," Kunda says of Rwanda.