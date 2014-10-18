from the crisp-fakes dept.
There has been some controversy over Deepfakes, a process of substituting faces in video. Almost immediately, it was used for pornography. While celebrities were generally unamused, porn stars were alarmed by the further commodification of their rôle. The algorithm is widely available and several web sites removed objectionable examples. You know something is controversial when porn sites remove it. Reddit was central for Deepfakes/FakeApp tech support and took drastic action to remove discussion after it started to become synonymous with fictitious revenge porn and other variants of anti-social practices.
I found a good description of the deepfakes algorithm. It runs via a standard neural network library but requires considerable processing power on specific GPUs. I will describe the video input (with face to be removed) as the source and the face to be replaced as the target. The neural network is trained with the target face only. The source is distorted and the neural network is trained to approximate reference images of the target. When the neural network is given the source, it has been trained to "undistort" the source to target.
[Continues...]
If there are multiple faces in a frame of video, face recognition restricts input to the most likely face. Indeed, for maximum efficiency, this technique is used to crop source video in all cases. The trick that makes the process feasible is that the neural network is only trained with the target face. Furthermore, given the use of libraries, the unique code to achieve this objective is shockingly small.
A friend attempted to mix DeepFakes with the Internet meme of Downfall parodies. There is an infamous scene in the film Downfall (not to be confused with the film Falling Down) where Adolf Hitler rants prior to defeat. Unfaithful subtitles of the German dialog have been used to parody everything from corporate sales targets to sportsball management to the ongoing medical abuse of transsexual patients. Until now, only the words in the subtitles changed. The audio and video was otherwise unchanged. My friend hoped that it would be possible to insert the likeness of people being parodied.
Unfortunately, it doesn't work with the current algorithm. The number of faces is not a problem. The clipping and occlusion prevents the neural network from working effectively. It should be possible with an extension of the current algorithm but it is currently impractical.
A further development, found by the same friend, is the automatic conversion of a one sentence description into a very short video. The example system uses Flintstones cartoons. An example sentence would be "Fred dancing in the kitchen" and a rough but valid video is created which matches the description. Potentially, it would be possible to automatically convert a novel into a 100 minute film with no human intervention. Given that novels are frequently converted into films, there is a large amount of example data which may be used as reference. I know this would only be moderately easier than making a holodeck but experts may not be aware of the progress towards either goal.
takyon: An algorithm can also be used to manipulate facial movements to match video or audio input (see this example of Jordan Peele controlling Barack Obama's face). DARPA is holding an event that will task experts with making and catching "deepfakes".
Researchers have also created short "movies" (64x64, 32-frame animated GIFs) from text descriptions. It may be possible to synthesize scenes for a full length movie in the future without needing strong AI. After all, procedural generation could be used to create and populate a virtual city (like the one in Big Hero 6), and then it's a matter of writing some kind of coherent narrative and "shooting" it. A "director neural network" could be trained to mimic the cinematography techniques of films created by humans, and then apply the results to the virtual environment.
Related Stories
Fake celebrity porn is blowing up on Reddit, thanks to artificial intelligence.
Back in December, the unsavory hobby of a Reddit user by the name of deepfakes became a new centerpiece of artificial intelligence debate, specifically around the newfound ability to face-swap celebrities and porn stars. Using software, deepfakes was able to take the face of famous actresses and swap them with those of porn actresses, letting him live out a fantasy of watching famous people have sex. Now, just two months later, easy-to-use applications have sprouted up with the ability to perform this real-time editing with even more ease, according to Motherboard, which also first reported about deepfakes late last year.
Thanks to AI training techniques like machine learning, scores of photographs can be fed into an algorithm that creates convincing human masks to replace the faces of anyone on video, all by using lookalike data and letting the software train itself to improve over time. In this case, users are putting famous actresses into existing adult films. According to deepfakes, this required some extensive computer science know-how. But Motherboard reports that one user in the burgeoning community of pornographic celebrity face swapping has created a user-friendly app that basically anyone can use.
The same technique can be used for non-pornographic purposes, such as inserting Nicolas Cage's face into classic movies. One user also "outperformed" the Princess Leia scene at the end of Disney's Rogue One (you be the judge, original footage is at the top of the GIF).
The machines are learning.
The messaging platform Discord has taken down a channel that was being used to share and spread AI-edited pornographic videos:
Last year, a Reddit user known as "deepfakes" used machine learning to digitally edit the faces of celebrities into pornographic videos, and a new app has made the process much easier to create and spread the videos online. on Friday, chat service Discord shut down a user-created group that was spreading the videos, citing their policy against revenge porn.
Discord is a free chat platform that caters to gamers, and has a poor track record when it comes to dealing with abuse and toxic communities. After it was contacted by Business Insider, the company took down the chat group, named "deepfakes."
Discord is a Skype/TeamSpeak/Slack alternative. Here are some /r/deepfakes discussions about the Discord problem.
One take is that there is no recourse for "victims" of AI-generated porn, at least in the U.S.:
People Can Put Your Face on Porn—and the Law Can't Help You
To many vulnerable people on the internet, especially women, this looks a whole lot like the end times. "I share your sense of doom," Mary Anne Franks, who teaches First Amendment and technology law at the University of Miami Law School, and also serves as the tech and legislative policy advisor for the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative. "I think it is going to be that bad."
Previously: AI-Generated Fake Celebrity Porn Craze "Blowing Up" on Reddit
Pornhub will be deleting "deepfakes" — AI-generated videos that realistically edit new faces onto pornographic actors — under its rules against nonconsensual porn, following in the footsteps of platforms like Discord and Gfycat. "We do not tolerate any nonconsensual content on the site and we remove all said content as soon as we are made aware of it," the company told Motherboard, which first reported on the deepfakes porn phenomenon last year. Pornhub says that nonconsensual content includes "revenge porn, deepfakes, or anything published without a person's consent or permission."
Update: The infamous subreddit itself, /r/deepfakes, has been banned by Reddit. /r/CelebFakes and /r/CelebrityFakes have also been banned for their non-AI porn fakery (they had existed for over 7 years). Other subreddits like /r/fakeapp (technical support for the software) and /r/SFWdeepfakes remain intact. Reported at Motherboard, The Verge, and TechCrunch.
Motherboard also reported on some users (primarily on a new subreddit, /r/deepfakeservice) offering to accept commissions to create deepfakes porn. This is seen as more likely to result in a lawsuit:
A machine learning algorithm has created tiny (64×64 pixels) 32-frame videos based on text descriptions:
The researchers trained the algorithm on 10 types of scenes, including "playing golf on grass," and "kitesurfing on the sea," which it then roughly reproduced. Picture grainy VHS footage. Nevertheless, a simple classification algorithm correctly guessed the intended action among six choices about half the time. (Sailing and kitesurfing were often mistaken for each other.) What's more, the network could also generate videos for nonsensical actions, such as "sailing on snow," and "playing golf at swimming pool," the team reported this month at a meeting of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence in New Orleans, Louisiana.
[...] Currently, the videos are only 32 frames long—lasting about 1 second—and the size of a U.S. postage stamp, 64 by 64 pixels. Anything larger reduces accuracy, says Yitong Li, a computer scientist at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and the paper's first author. Because people often appear as distorted figures, a next step, he says, is using human skeletal models to improve movement.
Tuytelaars also sees applications beyond Hollywood. Video generation could lead to better compression if a movie can be stored as nothing but a brief description. It could also generate training data for other machine learning algorithms. For example, realistic video clips might help autonomous cars prepare for dangerous situations they would not frequently encounter. And programs that deeply understand the visual world could spin off useful applications in everything from refereeing to surveillance. They could help a self-driving car predict where a motorbike will go, for example, or train a household robot to open a fridge, Pirsiavash says.
An AI-generated Hollywood blockbuster may still be beyond the horizon, but in the meantime, we finally know what "kitesurfing on grass" looks like.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 29, @10:52PM
As a cirumflexual challenge, I suggest r♂le or in the videos I've (ahem) seen r♀le.