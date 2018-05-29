from the Unincorporated-territory dept.
Study Puts Puerto Rico Death Toll From Hurricane Maria Near 5,000
Perhaps 5,000 people died in Puerto Rico in 2017 for reasons related to September's Hurricane Maria, according to a study that dismisses the official death toll of 64 as "a substantial underestimate."
A research team led by scientists at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health didn't simply attempt to count dead bodies in the wake of the powerful storm. Instead, they surveyed randomly chosen households and asked the occupants about their experiences.
From that approach, they concluded that between Sept. 20 and Dec. 31, 2017, there were 4,645 "excess deaths" — that is, deaths that would not have occurred if the island hadn't been plunged into a prolonged disaster following the devastating storm.
But the estimate isn't as precise as the figure implies. The researchers calculate there is a 95 percent likelihood the death toll was somewhere between about 800 and 8,500 people. They say about 5,000 is a likely figure.
Mortality in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria (open, DOI: 10.1056/NEJMsa1803972) (DX)
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday May 30, @05:17AM (6 children)
Uh huh. Between 800 and 8,500. That is a Hell of a deviation there. I'm calling bullshit on this one. Misuse of statistics, fifty yard penalty.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @05:33AM (3 children)
Not even that, look at how they are redefining "death from hurricane". It is now anything someone may say on a survey was somehow related to that life event.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Wednesday May 30, @05:53AM (2 children)
If someone dies because the power to their essential life-preserving equipment failed due to the hurricane, is that a hurricane death?
I think what's happening now is that the definition of death due to hurricane is changing from: "died due to being hit by moving object powered by hurricane" to "died to to unusual event that was caused by hurricane". IMHO, the latter definition is more appropriate.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday May 30, @06:04AM
So then why stop counting on December 31st?
Died because of heat exhaustion the next summer while fixing the roof ripped off in September?
Surely you'd want to count that as well, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @06:05AM
Nope, that is already how it was supposed to be counted. Even if you missed your medication for a few days and die months or years later it still counts under their definition. Its just a matter of the person filling out the survey making that attribution. Look at the survey in the supplement of the paper.
(Score: 1) by fadrian on Wednesday May 30, @05:49AM
Somehow, I think that the Harvard School of Public Health have a bit more statistical credibility than you. Show us your error bars and justify them, if you have any. Otherwise, as usual, you're just blathering.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday May 30, @05:58AM
When do you close the counting window? Why stop at December 31?
Why not keep counting till everybody has lights back on and the roof repaired.?
PR is not like some jungle Tribe that digs a hole and tosses both grandma and grandpa and their dog in.
The civil authorities are not that incompetent.
On the other hand...
I'm sure if there were a death benefit in the offing, even anecdotally, Uncle Jimmie and Aunt Maria could take to the woods for an afternoon or go live with Jimmie's brother on the other side of the island for a while.
