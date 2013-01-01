from the and-fixed-with-what? dept.
Inequality in India can be seen from outer space
Are night lights on earth captured by satellites from outer space a good way to measure inequality? Economists Praveen Chakravarty and Vivek Dehejia certainly believe so. They acquired images grabbed by satellites from the US Air Force Defence Meteorological Satellite Programme. These satellites circle the earth 14 times a day and record lights from the earth's surface at night with sensors. They superimposed a map depicting India's districts on their images, allowing them to develop a unique data set of luminosity values, by district and over time.
Using data generated by the night lights, they studied of 387 of 640 districts in 12 states. These districts account for 85% of India's population and 80% of its GDP. Some 87% of parliamentary seats are in these districts. Using the novel methodology, the economists documented income divergence in India.
[...] Some 380 districts in 12 states were on average just a fifth as bright as the big cities of Mumbai and Bangalore. Also, 90% of all the districts are just a third as bright in the night as the top 10% of all districts. And the ratio has worsened between 1992 - a year after India embraced economic reforms - and 2013.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @06:54AM
Rich people in India love astronomy, so they pay extra to live off-grid out on big ranches. Despite the lower population density, all the homes are directly connected by subway. They thus don't need to go outside, except of course to look at the beautiful stars. If they really want to travel at night, for example to fly a helicopter or to drive an exotic supercar, they use night vision goggles instead of headlights. This preserves the night sky viewing conditions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @06:55AM
You can make a child short by taking away his food.
You cannot make a child tall by putting him on a basketball team.