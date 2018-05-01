[...] "Driverless and connected cars are increasingly becoming a part of our world, where cybersecurity threats are already a reality," Sandhu said. "It's imperative that we support research that addresses these concerns and presents a strong, innovative solution."

[...] "Connected cars have almost infinite possibilities for creative technological applications," Gupta said. "Companies could even take advantage of the connectivity to implement location-based marketing tactics, providing drivers with nearby sales and offers."

However, the researchers caution that as soon as cars are exposed to internet supported functionality, they are also open to the same cybersecurity threats that loom over other electronic devices, such as computers and cell phones. For this reason, Gupta and Sandhu created an authorization framework for connected cars which provides a conceptual overview of various access control decision and enforcement points needed for dynamic and short-lived interaction in smart cars ecosystem.

"There are vulnerabilities in every machine," said Gupta. "We're working to make sure someone doesn't take advantage of those vulnerabilities and turn them into threats. The questions of 'who do I trust?' and 'how do I trust?' are still to be answered in smart cars."