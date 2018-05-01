from the that-word-again dept.
[...] "Driverless and connected cars are increasingly becoming a part of our world, where cybersecurity threats are already a reality," Sandhu said. "It's imperative that we support research that addresses these concerns and presents a strong, innovative solution."
[...] "Connected cars have almost infinite possibilities for creative technological applications," Gupta said. "Companies could even take advantage of the connectivity to implement location-based marketing tactics, providing drivers with nearby sales and offers."
However, the researchers caution that as soon as cars are exposed to internet supported functionality, they are also open to the same cybersecurity threats that loom over other electronic devices, such as computers and cell phones. For this reason, Gupta and Sandhu created an authorization framework for connected cars which provides a conceptual overview of various access control decision and enforcement points needed for dynamic and short-lived interaction in smart cars ecosystem.
"There are vulnerabilities in every machine," said Gupta. "We're working to make sure someone doesn't take advantage of those vulnerabilities and turn them into threats. The questions of 'who do I trust?' and 'how do I trust?' are still to be answered in smart cars."
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Wednesday May 30, @08:26AM (2 children)
This is why they will fail. There are no means by which you can make something "absolute certain". It is a fallacy and has always been a fallacy. Sure, you can mitigate many possible threats, but there will always that one thing you did not think about and it assumes that your (hardware) system works as advertised. It is impossible to to have absolute security.
People who try to convince you otherwise are either stupidly ignorant or have an agenda.
I'll give them a palm reaching for the face. Then, when things go bad, I'll be able to tell them, yet again, I told you so. Sigh.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @08:31AM
Less frameworks and no internet access?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @08:57AM
I absolutely agree. But it's too late, the industry has *already* started down the wrong path. Not just because they still think that an "autonmous" vehicle needs a tether, and not only because they still believe that connecting control systems for critical infrastructure to the public network is a lesson we we haven't learnt, but because they're embedding insecurity in the fundamental operating model .. my face and palm are on a collision course aswell. Ref: https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?cid=620686&sid=23504 [soylentnews.org]
It's as if these people have no imagination ..
How many car crashes would it take to shutdown a city of more than 3 million people?
What happens when we combine (1) the faces of the last set of congressmen to vote for an economic embargo with (2) 80% market penetration of high speed vehicles that have 200km range, the ability to direct themselves, are covered in high resolution camera equipment and (3) are powered by a mobile phone operating system connected to the open Internet?
To hell with (3), the phone OS and Internet. What if those chips were manufactured by the country you just embargoed and are getting OTA firmware updates like your digital TV? From satellite?
And when the Police Vehicles are JailBroken so they can be sent two towns over in the opening act of the biggest crime spree seen in 100 years, in 2027?
How many computers were compromised in the US last year, alone? How many government or financial institution records were liberated by deliberate unauthorised activity? How about we learn to protect the 1970s computers before making society completely dependent upon perfect security from the same technology with both mass *and* velocity ..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @09:15AM
It came with your car. It's called a "frame". And all that's left to do is running a high frequency, low current through it and your car will be perfectly safe from hackers.