Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NPM Fails Worldwide With "ERR! 418 I'm a Teapot" Error

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 30, @01:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the short-and-stout dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow3941

Users of the NPMJavaScript package manager were greeted by a weird error yesterday evening, as their consoles and applications spewed a message of "ERR! 418 I'm a teapot" whenever they tried to update or install a new JavaScript/Node.js package.

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/npm-fails-worldwide-with-err-418-im-a-teapot-error/

Original Submission


«  Star Citizen Begins Selling a $27,000 DLC Pack
NPM Fails Worldwide With "ERR! 418 I'm a Teapot" Error | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @01:07PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @01:07PM (#686238)

    • (Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @01:12PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @01:12PM (#686240)

      Note that the 418 message is actually defined in an RFC: [ietf.org]

      2.3.2 418 I'm a teapot

         Any attempt to brew coffee with a teapot should result in the error
         code "418 I'm a teapot". The resulting entity body MAY be short and
         stout.

      Note, however, the date of the RFC.

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday May 30, @01:16PM

      by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 30, @01:16PM (#686243) Journal

      • 420 Wait, what was that URL again?

      FTFY.

(1)