from the short-and-stout dept.
Users of the NPMJavaScript package manager were greeted by a weird error yesterday evening, as their consoles and applications spewed a message of "ERR! 418 I'm a teapot" whenever they tried to update or install a new JavaScript/Node.js package.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/npm-fails-worldwide-with-err-418-im-a-teapot-error/
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @01:07PM
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @01:12PM
Note that the 418 message is actually defined in an RFC: [ietf.org]
Note, however, the date of the RFC.
LoRdTAW on Wednesday May 30, @01:16PM
420 Wait, what was that URL again?
FTFY.