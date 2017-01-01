from the taking-care-of-the-place dept.
The European Commission has proposed new rules to ban certain plastic products in order to reduce the waste filling our oceans, it announced Monday.
The EU's measures tackle the top 10 plastic products that wash up on Europe's beaches and fill its seas, including a ban on the private use of single-use plastics like plastic straws, plates and utensils and containers used for fast food or your daily takeaway coffee.
The measures would also have each country in the EU come up with a system that would collect 90 percent of plastic bottles by 2025.
"The proposed ban in the European Union of single use plastics, notably plastic straws and cotton buds, is welcome and very promising news," said Dr. Paul Harvey from Macquarie University in a press release. "Single use plastic pollution is one of the biggest environmental catastrophes of this generation."
You can see why the EU is making the proposal. Single-use plastic objects and fishing gear account for 70 percent of waste in the ocean, according to the EU. In 2017, researchers found 38 million pieces of plastic waste on an uninhabited South Pacific island. Figures from the same year showed that a million plastic bottles are bought around the world every minute, a number predicted to jump 20 percent by 2021.
Fortunately, others are tackling the plastic problem, including scientists and environmentalists who've come up with one solution involving mushrooms that can eat plastic.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @02:55PM (3 children)
First, you need a viable alternative.
The Kings of yore used to do the right thing: Set up a prize for an inventor to come up with a solution.
When a solution has been founded, and the prize awarded, then you declare the old way dead and grant the rights to anyone to implement the alternative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @03:06PM
Ok Von Bismarck, you keep selling the Monarchy system, we'll see how that works out for you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @03:15PM (1 child)
The viable alternative was people disposing of their rubbish properly. Now we ban plastics and share the bill for cleaning up the mess created by people so irresponsible that they can't put food containers in a bin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @03:21PM
When you tax something, you get less of it.
When you subsidize something, you get more of it.
When you tax responsible people subsidize irresponsible people, then you get fewer responsible people and more irresponsible people.
Enjoy.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday May 30, @03:11PM
Does anyone else foresee a surge in promotions like "Free Handy Reusable Coffee Cup For Life™", "Free Arty Plastic Straw to Take Home and Cherish"? They've already done similar things with the plastic bags which is why I'm thinking this sort of nonsense might be tolerated.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday May 30, @03:14PM (1 child)
I already have my many-times-reusable coffee cup. I never use straws. I hate those disposable plastic bags. I don't much like plastic in general, but most plastics CAN be recycled. I've never seen a recycled plastic bag in my life. In some places, they actually recycle soda bottles, milk bottles, and the like. Of course, we can't be bothered with that kind of thing in Backwoods, Nowhere. Less plastic sounds like a "good thing" to me.
︻╦══╤─
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 30, @03:18PM
This will lead to nothing, because my money is that the pollution comes from outside the EU.
Also I have glass straws, pretty cool actually.