Experts from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI have upgraded a method to synthesize complex oxides. This will result in materials with the best properties to create radioactive waste recycling matrices and heat-resistant ceramic coatings. In addition, the new materials can act as heat-resistant coatings in aircraft engines and turbines.

In the past few years, researchers have been studying complex oxides in the Ln 2 O 3 -MO 2 systems where Ln denotes rare-earth elements, with M standing for an element in the titanium subgroup. Scientists are interested in the phase-transition phenomenon for a conversion from "order" to "chaos." This phenomenon deals with the position of atoms inside crystal lattices.

As a rule, research papers provide data obtained during studies of the structure and properties of crystallized Ln 2 M 2 O 7 compounds, obtained using a high-temperature solid-phase synthesis method. In this case, scientists are interested in the amorphous compound's transition to a crystalline state.

According to the research paper's authors, this method makes it impossible to collect data about the formation of nano-crystal structures and their evolution.