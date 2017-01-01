Tesla has expanded its list of worker injuries following a report published in Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, which flagged under-counting and safety problems at the company's Fremont, California facility last month.

The move also comes one week after CEO and founder Elon Musk blasted the media for reporting on the discrepancies and threatened to start a Yelp-like site to rate journalists.

"Tesla disputed our reporting showing that it left worker injuries off the books", Reveal tweeted [May 29]. "Now, it's begun adding some of the injuries that had been missing."

The original Reveal report, published on April 16, claimed that Tesla officials were under-reporting work-related injuries sustained by employees in order to make the company's safety numbers appear more favorable to industry critics. The company instead wrote many complaints off as "personal medical issues or minor incidents requiring only first aid", according to internal company records. In May, pressure on the company doubled after an unfavorable review by Consumer Reports found troubling flaws in the Tesla Model 3's braking system, the second critical report from the austere publication.