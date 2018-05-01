Stories
Acoustic Interference Attacks Can Damage Hard Drives and Crash Operating Systems

posted by janrinok on Thursday May 31, @04:28AM
takyon writes:

Sonic and ultrasonic attacks damage hard drives and crash OSes

Attackers can cause potentially harmful hard drive and operating system crashes by playing sounds over low-cost speakers embedded in computers or sold in stores, a team of researchers demonstrated last week.

The attacks use sonic and ultrasonic sounds to disrupt magnetic HDDs as they read or write data. The researchers showed how the technique could stop some video-surveillance systems from recording live streams. Just 12 seconds of specially designed acoustic interference was all it took to cause video loss in a 720p system made by Ezviz. Sounds that lasted for 105 seconds or more caused the stock Western Digital 3.5 HDD in the device to stop recording altogether until it was rebooted.

[...] "For such systems, the integrity of the recorded data is vital to the usefulness of the system, which makes them susceptible to acoustic interference or vibration attacks," the researchers wrote in a paper titled "Blue Note: How Intentional Acoustic Interference Damages Availability and Integrity in Hard Disk Drives and Operating Systems."

Nice title.

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday May 31, @04:31AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Thursday May 31, @04:31AM (#686588) Homepage Journal

    A friend once told me that a friend of his wrote a program that repeatedly accessed a floppy drive so as to make a "squeak" sound:

    Squeak

    Squeak

    Squeak
    Squeak
    Squeak Squeak
    SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK
    SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK
    SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAKSQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK
    SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAKSQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAKSQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAKSQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAKSQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAKSQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK SQUEAK
    Squeak

    Squeak

    squeak

    "MICHAEL DAVID CRAWFORD IS A LYING MOTHERFUCKER."
    -- Anonymous Coward

  • (Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Thursday May 31, @04:54AM

    by Fluffeh (954) Subscriber Badge on Thursday May 31, @04:54AM (#686600) Journal

    So while you need to access the actual location of the server to play the disruptive sound, it still brings a beautiful level of ghost-in-the-shell-like hacking to disrupt a system.

    I actually find these sorts of hacks much much more interesting than malformed headers and overflows. I mean this is truly ingenious.

    We had a data centre incident where the fire suppression measures were activated by mistake (and not properly to boot) which meant that all the halon gas came through a single outlet rather than multiple outlets. The volume of the shock-wave that went through the data centre knocked out the majority of hard drives near the nozzle and then gradually less as the racks got further and further away. However that was an insanely loud noise. To be able to knock systems offline with a small off-the-shelf speaker is genius!

