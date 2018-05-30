from the not-man's-greatest-contribution dept.
HP gaming headset cools you down using thermoelectrics
One of the worst things about over-the-ear and on-ear headsets is that they tend to feel hot and uncomfortable after a few hours, especially if you live in a muggy environment. HP has just announced a pair of headphones that can keep you cool even during whole-day gaming sessions -- unlike other similar options, though, they don't use fans or cooling gels. At the HP Gaming Festival in Beijing, the tech giant has launched a number of new devices under its Omen gaming line, including the Mindframe headset that uses a patented thermoelectric cooling technique.
The headphones have a thermoelectric device inside their earcups that conducts heat from the acoustic chamber and directs it outside. Engadget Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar got to hold a sample of the device, and he said it was like having an AC pressed against the palm of his hand.
Soon we can spend 16 straight hours in VR without sweating all over the headset/phones.
let alone thermophiliac headphone
Yeah, you need to travel more.
Buy a webcam and become a "findom" [urbandictionary.com].
You can just sleep in a pod with immersive gear still attached. Stay there until you atrophy away. MwwwAaaaaaaaa!
I wasn't going to go there. But you went there so kudos.
Too many other real world problems to worry about.
Moving on.
Gaaark collects all excess sweat using his moisture farming equipment.
