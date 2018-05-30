Stories
HP Announces Headphones With Thermoelectric Cooling

posted by janrinok on Wednesday May 30, @07:24PM
Hardware

takyon writes:

HP gaming headset cools you down using thermoelectrics

One of the worst things about over-the-ear and on-ear headsets is that they tend to feel hot and uncomfortable after a few hours, especially if you live in a muggy environment. HP has just announced a pair of headphones that can keep you cool even during whole-day gaming sessions -- unlike other similar options, though, they don't use fans or cooling gels. At the HP Gaming Festival in Beijing, the tech giant has launched a number of new devices under its Omen gaming line, including the Mindframe headset that uses a patented thermoelectric cooling technique.

The headphones have a thermoelectric device inside their earcups that conducts heat from the acoustic chamber and directs it outside. Engadget Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar got to hold a sample of the device, and he said it was like having an AC pressed against the palm of his hand.

Soon we can spend 16 straight hours in VR without sweating all over the headset/phones.

