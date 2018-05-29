from the wearing-blinders dept.
Analyst firm Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) has again found that Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure are the most mature clouds, but has omitted more than half of the vendors it covered last year on grounds that customers now demand more than just rented servers and storage.
“Customers now have high expectations from their cloud IaaS providers. They demand market-leading technical capabilities — depth and breadth of features, along with high availability, performance and security,” wrote Gartner’s mages. “They expect not only ‘hardware’ infrastructure features, but also management features, developer services and cloud software infrastructure services, including fully integrated PaaS capabilities.”
Given those expectations, Gartner was happy to drop eight clouds from this year’s Quadrant, farewelling Virtustream, CenturyLink, Joyent, Rackspace, Interoute, Fujitsu, Skytap and NTT.
The analyst firm says AWS is the most mature cloud and has come to be seen as a safe choice, but cautions “Customers should be aware that while it's easy to get started, optimal use — especially keeping up with new service innovations and best practices, and managing costs — may challenge even highly agile, expert IT organizations, including AWS partners. As new, less-experienced MSPs are added to AWS's Audited MSP Partner program, this designation is becoming less of an assurance of MSP quality.”
Microsoft’s Azure has similar problems: Gartner says “Microsoft's sales, field solutions architects and professional service teams did not have an adequate technical understanding of Azure.”
[...] The firm also rates Azure as “optimized to deliver ease of use to novices with simple projects” which is great but “comes at the cost of sometimes making complex configurations difficult and frustrating to implement.”
M$ has undergone many reorganizations in just the last few years. How many of those shuffles are to move the few remaining profitable divisions under the Azure albatross in an effort to make it look like revenue for that division has been growing? The Securities Exchange Commission filings [sec.gov] are always carefully crafted to conceal crap and present a rosy picture but I suspect that a small amount of detective work would bring out enough information to show who is cooking the books [computerworld.com] in regards to hosted services.
Personally, I feel as though they are getting out of hand. A guy in my org literally has 5 certs, and does very minimal AWS work (basic web product). I have no certs and am building out cloud native apps in AWS doing things like batch processing millions of customer data. I'm not knocking being able to learn and enhance your skillset and marketability... I just think something is fundamentally flawed here(maybe its the pre-reqs, or the acloudguru focused training on getting a passing exam score). I'm way better than that guy with 5 as a dev and as a person.
We incentivize devs in our development program to get certs, but those devs will rarely ever touch production AWS work for a couple years - no trust & no valid experience. I am given no incentive/time to get a cert in office hours (so yea, I'm a bit salty). They won't even pay for me to go to reinvent, which is free except for the cab ride.
On LinkedIn, I literally see 10s of posts with some dev boasting about their new cert, but I can't imagine that many devs actually doing serious AWS work. Seriously, a kid a year out of college who mostly tweaks CSS and iOS UIs is now a "Certified Solutions Architect" on LinkedIn. Fuck