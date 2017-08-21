from the OK-Google,-open-the-pod-bay-doors dept.
Google Assistant fired a gun: We need to talk
For better or worse, Google Assistant can do it all. From mundane tasks like turning on your lights and setting reminders to convincingly mimicking human speech patterns, the AI helper is so capable it's scary. Its latest (unofficial) ability, though, is a bit more sinister. Artist Alexander Reben recently taught Assistant to fire a gun. Fortunately, the victim was an apple, not a living being. The 30-second video, simply titled "Google Shoots," shows Reben saying "OK Google, activate gun." Barely a second later, a buzzer goes off, the gun fires, and Assistant responds "Sure, turning on the gun." On the surface, the footage is underwhelming -- nothing visually arresting is really happening. But peel back the layers even a little, and it's obvious this project is meant to provoke a conversation on the boundaries of what AI should be allowed to do.
As Reben told Engadget, "the discourse around such a(n) apparatus is more important than its physical presence." For this project he chose to use Google Assistant, but said it could have been an Amazon Echo "or some other input device as well." At the same time, the device triggered "could have been a back massaging chair or an ice cream maker."
But Reben chose to arm Assistant with a gun. And given the concerns raised by Google's Duplex AI since I/O earlier this month, as well as the seemingly never-ending mass shootings in America, his decision is astute.
"OK Google, No more talking." / "OK Google, No more Mr. Nice Guy." / "OK Google, This is America." / "OK Google, [Trigger word]."
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday May 31, @10:03PM
Ok, Google, Make me a sandwich.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 31, @10:03PM
He will swoop in and tell us how embracing Skynet is the best idea since Capitalism!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 31, @10:03PM
Doesn't this rig belong in a box with Schrödinger's cat?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 31, @10:04PM (1 child)
So if I rig a gun to a Clapper, do I deserve press coverage as well? Is the "triggering" mechanism really what's important here?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 31, @10:05PM
Nope, new inventions these days have to be, "xxx on the Internet" or "yyy in the Cloud".