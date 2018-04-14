from the will-it-also-reduce-spam-across-the-pond? dept.
Wilbur Ross, the US commerce secretary has penned an opinion piece about GDPR in the Financial Times[Paywalled, but a search on quoted text is fruitful. -Ed.]
In short, GDPR is unclear -- "guidance on GDPR implementation is too vague" -- will create barriers to trade -- "serious, unclear legal obligations for both private and public sector entities, including the US government", could threaten public welfare on both sides of the Atlantic, delay the approval of new life-saving drugs and prevent the effective treatment of epidemics like Ebola.
[...] We do not have a clear understanding of what is required to comply, the commerce secretary sighs.
And then Whois.
GDPR also raises concern for law enforcement and intellectual property rights by restricting access to publicly available internet domain-name registration data. We anticipate companies will either stop providing "Whois" lookup services outright, or make it hard to access information. That could stop law enforcement from ascertaining who is behind websites that propagate terrorist information, sponsor malicious botnets or steal IP addresses.
Finally, secretary Ross dropped an interesting note, about the US Postal Service no less. Tantamount is that "the new rules will prevent EU postal operators from providing the personal data on individuals it needs to process inbound mail."
Assuming the commerce secretary isn't talking about name and address: what other personal information is required?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 01, @01:21AM (1 child)
I'd much rather have it that way, instead of getting spam-blasted by every 2 bit Asian web and mobile developer after registering a domain name.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @01:23AM
Yep that dude in Asia is going to give two figs about the law in Europe....
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 01, @01:24AM
Not a valid objection here. They're just whining, and hoping that something strikes a nerve. "We don't like the rulez becuz rulez suk!"
︻╦══╤─
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday June 01, @01:37AM (1 child)
ANGRY WHITE MAN
1234 ELM STREET
SMALLTOWN OK 12345
Now I want you to imaging that the bomb squad had no access to this data.
"MICHAEL DAVID CRAWFORD IS A LYING MOTHERFUCKER."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday June 01, @01:49AM
Reading cyber code comes naturally to me. For the folks who have trouble, it says "kill the mallet gods or them out."
Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the #TrumpTrain [facebook.com]!!!!
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Friday June 01, @01:45AM
Not if you're smart. You go Singapore, you go Panama. Or Switzerland, the cantonal banks. Enjoy!!!
Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the #TrumpTrain [facebook.com]!!!!