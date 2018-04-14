In short, GDPR is unclear -- "guidance on GDPR implementation is too vague" -- will create barriers to trade -- "serious, unclear legal obligations for both private and public sector entities, including the US government", could threaten public welfare on both sides of the Atlantic, delay the approval of new life-saving drugs and prevent the effective treatment of epidemics like Ebola.

[...] We do not have a clear understanding of what is required to comply, the commerce secretary sighs.