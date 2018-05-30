from the lame-shall-walk-and-blind-shall-see dept.
Trump signs 'right to try' drug bill
President Trump signed a bill Wednesday allowing terminally ill patients access to experimental medical treatments not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dubbed "right to try," the law's passage was a major priority of Trump and Vice President Pence, as well as congressional Republicans.
"Thousands of terminally ill Americans will finally have hope, and the fighting chance, and I think it's going to better than a chance, that they will be cured, they will be helped, and be able to be with their families for a long time, or maybe just for a longer time," Trump said at a bill signing ceremony at the White House, surrounded by terminally ill patients and their families.
Trump thanked lawmakers sitting in the audience who sponsored the bill, including Sen. Joe Donnelly, a vulnerable Democrat up for reelection in Indiana.
President Trump will likely nominate Dr. Scott Gottlieb as head of the FDA. Though he is presently a resident fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute and a partner at a large venture capital fund, he used to be an FDA deputy commissioner known for advocating dramatic reforms in the process to approve new medical products.
According to his statements as well as comments to people familiar with his thinking on the FDA, Gottlieb intends to shoot for the rapid approval of complex generics, ushering in a wave of less expensive rivals to some of the biggest blockbusters on the market. He's also likely to spur the FDA to follow the course laid out by agency cancer czar Richard Pazdur in speeding new approvals, possibly setting up a special unit aimed at orphan drugs to hasten OKs with smaller, better designed clinical trials. Other potential reforms include the possible quick adoption of new devices that could be used to improve the kind of medtech Apple, Verily and others have been working on.
Gottlieb is viewed very favorably within the pharmaceutical industry as a regulatory reformer but not destroyer. If nominated, he will have been chosen over another high-profile name on the short list: Jim O'Neill.
The close associate of Peter Thiel, O'Neill famously suggested that drugs should be approved based on safety alone, letting consumers sort out what works. That left many fearing that Trump intended to toss out the regulatory framework for new drug approvals, raising fears that his idea of competition would allow de facto placebos to compete for market share.
Texas has approved a "right-to-try" law that will allow patients access to experimental treatments as a last resort, but without FDA oversight:
Texas Governor Greg Abbott yesterday signed a bill allowing clinics and companies in the state to offer people unproven stem cell interventions without the testing and approval required under federal law. Like the "right to try" laws that have sprung up in more than 30 states, the measure is meant to give desperately ill patients access to experimental treatments without oversight from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
In a state where unproven stem cell therapies are already offered widely with little legal backlash, bioethicists and patient advocates wonder whether the state's official blessing will maintain the status quo, tighten certain protections for patients, or simply embolden clinics already profiting from potentially risky therapies.
"You could make the argument that—if [the new law] was vigorously enforced—it's going to put some constraints in place," says Leigh Turner, a bioethicist at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, who last year co-authored a study documenting U.S. stem cell clinics [DOI: 10.1016/j.stem.2016.06.007] [DX] marketing directly to consumers online, 71 of which were based in Texas. But "it would really be surprising if anybody in Texas is going to wander around the state making sure that businesses are complying with these standards," he adds. Either way, Turner says there's "powerful symbolic value" in "setting up this conflict between state law and federal law."
But are the rights of stem cells being protected?
New drug approvals hit 21-year high in 2017
U.S. drug approvals hit a 21-year high in 2017, with 46 novel medicines winning a green light -- more than double the previous year -- while the figure also rose in the European Union.
The EU recommended 92 new drugs including generics, up from 81, and China laid out plans to speed up approvals in what is now the world's second biggest market behind the United States.
Yet the world's biggest drugmakers saw average returns on their research and development spending fall, reflecting more competitive pressures and the growing share of new products now coming from younger biotech companies. Consultancy Deloitte said last month that projected returns at 12 of the world's top drugmakers were at an eight-year low of only 3.2 percent.
Many of the drugs receiving a green light in 2017 were for rare diseases and sub-types of cancer, which often target very small populations, although they can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Significantly, the U.S. drug tally of 46 does not include the first of a new wave of cell and gene therapies from Novartis, Gilead Sciences and Spark Therapeutics that were approved in 2017 under a separate category.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has indicated that it might be time to revise the Orphan Drug Act of 1983.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @02:31AM (1 child)
Your current Lord has thrown you a crumb.
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Friday June 01, @03:00AM
I'm OK with the right to try as long as it's the right to try the orange shitgibbon for high crimes and misdemeanors.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Gaaark on Friday June 01, @02:34AM (15 children)
Makes sense: if your going to die by not trying, then trying can't really hurt you. Even if it causes you pain, you can just kill yourself.
End result is you die or you live.
As it stood before, you were both dead AND alive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @02:41AM (11 children)
While ibprefer the right to try for myself, there is a real concern that some resesrcher will push experimental treatments that are statistically against the patients best interests.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 01, @02:48AM (8 children)
Informed consent. The doctor, researcher, or village quack who withholds critical information can be put on trial for fraud. All this bill seems to do, is to give the patient the right to decide.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @02:51AM (6 children)
Definitely nothing that can go wrong with a patient that thinks there is no hope, being handed a 276 page tome in 7pt font all caps and told: "sign here in the next 5 minutes or you no longer qualify to be trying this thing; this is your informed consent form"
Definitely nothing that can go wrong there... no sir-ee...
Aren't you the same guy who keeps railing about people who get fsck'ed over by farcebook after not reading the TOS and how it's all their own fault?
(Score: 4, Informative) by qzm on Friday June 01, @02:54AM (1 child)
So, you would rather the national legal system blocked the Terminal patients right to decide?
You are certain that a single one-law-fits-all solution 'is in the best interestes of the individual'?
Interesting...
Of course this is more likely a 'The Chinese are steamrollering us on medical research, so we need to loosen things up a bit' Bill, but hey.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @03:08AM
I wouldn't like a system where the law blocks a patient's right to decide as such. I would like to see more safeguards built in for abuses that have been committed in the past in schemes that are similar to this and for which we have good historical data that they will happen again.
Those safeguards were not in place before this bill was signed (this isn't about D vs R), but more crucially they also are not introduced with this bill which opens up the possibilities and -dare I say- probabilities of those abuses.
This bill just opens the door to the west going: "Hey you guys, just go and grab some land over there and feel free to shoot anyone that stands in your way"
There for sure are beneficiaries of this bill, terminal patients aren't it. They will be used as cheap lab-rats without any form of protection because "they signed this X hundred pages of legalese that now shows they gave /informed/ consent". It's that "being used as cheap lab-rats" that I am very, very worried about...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 01, @02:58AM (1 child)
You haven't described "informed consent" - you have however described coercion and probably fraud. Which part of "informed consent" are you having problems with? The typical terminal illness takes months or years to run it's course. There is time to research, if one wishes to research.
︻╦══╤─
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @03:20AM
When was the last time you read the little piece of paper that comes with your meds (and unfolds to something the size of your mattress)? When was the last time you actually read the piece of paper you get when you go to a doctor in the US that says you consent to treatment? When was the last time you read FB's TOS?
You're muddying the water suggesting that I do not understand 'informed consent' but that's not the point here... Farcebook users also give 'informed consent' but that means jack crap in practice. And it's this "in practice" that we need to protect against. Sure, they can check the boxes and be 'within the law' but that still doesn't make the behavior ethical.
We have a multitude of past behaviors where these types of schemes that involve 'informed consent' have been exploited by those in the power position and there is no protection against that in this bill.
I could be testing cyanide pills on people and bury the fact that there is a 99.9% mortality rate with partaking in the experiment, deep, deep in the informed consent document and I would literally get away with murder in this case... and you would be there going "yeah, this person should go scott-free" because the people gave 'informed consent'.
What's so wrong with the current state of affairs? Why do we need more bodies (literally and figuratively) earlier and earlier in this process of drug approvals? Let me tell you: because it's expensive to do so and it bloody well should be. These are things where I want people to dot the i's and cross the t's. It is cost for drug manufacturers that is driving this, not 'helping the terminally ill' or providing them with hope... they want to lower that cost with cheap lab-rats.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @03:01AM (1 child)
I suspect that you may be an ancient Greek alchemist or some such. Today we have "volumes", rather than tomes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @03:24AM
I'm chiseling as fast as I can on this tablet...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @03:29AM
I find your signature concerning. Have you considered talking to a professional about this virtue signaling of yours?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday June 01, @02:49AM (1 child)
You You die when you die. [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @03:17AM
People die the same as they lived. Some die stupid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @02:45AM (2 children)
> Even if it causes you pain, you can just kill yourself.
Can you though? I'm pretty sure that Republicans are against euthanasia, and consider even bringing it up as something that needs to be illegal. Remember "death panels"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @02:58AM
I am pretty sure the spyocrats hold england up as an example of that not happening. http://observer.com/2017/05/chris-gard-connie-yates-baby-charlie-mitochondrial-depletion-syndrome/ [observer.com]
(Score: 1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Friday June 01, @03:05AM
When there's just you it's not a panel, it's an individual choice. MAGA!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday June 01, @03:10AM (1 child)
Will the patient be allowed to try LSD, shrooms, peyote, MDMA, etc. on their death bed? Or at any other point? No? Fuck it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @03:27AM
If they try any of these, DEA will make sure that wherever they were when trying it, that this place turns into that individual's deathbed...so there's that.