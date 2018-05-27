from the pointed-question dept.
A judge has proposed a nationwide programme to file down the points of kitchen knives as a solution to the country’s soaring knife crime epidemic.
Last week in his valedictory address, retiring Luton Crown Court Judge Nic Madge spoke of his concern that carrying a knife had become routine in some circles and called on the Government to ban the sale of large pointed kitchen knives.
[...] He said laws designed to reduce the availability of weapons to young would-be offenders had had “almost no effect”, since the vast majority had merely taken knives from a cutlery drawer.
[...] He asked: “But why we do need eight-inch or ten-inch kitchen knives with points?
(Score: 2, Disagree) by looorg on Friday June 01, @04:12AM (8 children)
Sure, kitchen knives technically don't need a point. There are not a lot of things in the kitchen you normally stab. Not that it doesn't sometimes have it's usages. But it seems like a kind of stupid solution, how about just sending all the idiots that go around stabbing people to jail (or hanging) instead of going around to every kitchen in the land and dull their knives. That said even if you remove or round the point of a knife you can still slash and cut with it. So is the next bright idea to just dull the knives on all edges? or is it just a complete outlaw of all things stabby and points?
If he wants long term change it might be better to just make the knifemakers not make pointed knives for kitchen usage, and make that into a law. I still don't believe it will have much of an impact, even if you took the knives away I'm sure there will be a hammer-violence epidemic or something similar.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @04:21AM
The end game of this is to restrict the sale of everything for weapon, pollution, or healthcare reasons. Start with various plants and chemicals, then guns, then plastic straws/bags/whatever, then knives, then soda and juice, then...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @04:33AM (1 child)
Idiots like this just give people on the right in the US ammo to oppose gun control even more vehemently.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 01, @04:36AM
Where would gun control be in the first place, if there weren't idiots like this? My take is not much of anywhere.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Fluffeh on Friday June 01, @04:42AM
Yes, they really do.
The tip/point is used for piercing and scoring as well as making small precise cuts - like cutting the outer fat off a leg of lamb.
The common "chef" knife which is the general shape of the large kitchen knives for for prep is a combination of a number of knives - and is made so that you can use the one single knife for a vast array of prep rather than having to use multiple knives.
You can have a look at the bits here [thekitchn.com] and what they actually should be used for.
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Friday June 01, @04:49AM (2 children)
how about just sending all the idiots that go around stabbing people to jail (or hanging) instead of going around to every kitchen in the land and dull their knives.
And pray tell, how does that help a victim? Just about every study shows that criminals are not deterred by longer, harsher sentences.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @05:00AM
Well, if you go with the second option stated by the GP poster then you do not get any repeat offenders.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Friday June 01, @05:02AM
Contrariwise, they ARE deterred by -likelihood- of punishment (unless the intent is a swansong anyway i suppose)
As our societies become progressively complete surveillance states it will be interesting to see how this pans out.
(Score: 3, Informative) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday June 01, @05:04AM
My gerber blade is fashioned of the very finest steel but I haven't had it sharped in eons.
When I diced up a tomato to top this evening's chili, I had to pierce its skin with my geber's point so as to start a cut that I continued with the now-dull edge.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday June 01, @04:17AM (3 children)
...bullshit false-equivalence "hurr hurr lookit duh stoopid gun grabbers hurr hurr whatcha gunna doo, outlaw knives duhhrrrrr" like this?
Just a thought. Both are deadly at close range, but it takes a hell of a lot less skill to kill someone further away than arm's length with a knife than a gun. And knives, sharp edges in general, have many more uses. Guns are tools as well, but they have very specific uses and niches depending on what kind they are, and most of those are "kill things."
Here's an idea: how about we have the same level of registration, tracking, etc, for firearms as for cars? Those also kill a hell of a lot of people.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @04:24AM
"Here's an idea: how about we have the same level of registration, tracking, etc, for firearms as for cars?"
Registering guns won't prevent crime any more than registering cars prevents crimes which involve cars.
Has anyone ever told you you're a stupid cunt ?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @04:46AM
...bullshit false-equivalence "hurr hurr lookit duh stoopid knife grabbers hurr hurr whatcha gunna doo, outlaw spoons duhhrrrrr" like this?
Just a thought. Both are deadly at close range, but it takes a hell of a lot less skill to kill someone further away than arm's length with a spoon than a knife. And spoons, dull edges in general, have many more uses. Knives are tools as well, but they have very specific uses and niches depending on what kind they are, and most of those are "kill things."
Here's an idea: how about we have the same level of registration, tracking, etc, for knives as for cars? Those also kill a hell of a lot of people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @04:57AM
Private ownership of cars is unsafe and polluting and should be banned. There is really no reason to allow it, people should be using public transportation, or perhaps the future self driving cabs.
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Friday June 01, @04:35AM (2 children)
Then there's the other side of the coin. Dull doesn't do that much to render a knife useless for stabbing. Theoretically, one can stab someone with a baseball bat end on, which is probably as dull as you can possibly make a wedge or cylindrical object. But that would usually involve enough energy that they could kill the victim easily by employing the baseball bat as a traditional club.
Knives on the other hand, are a very narrow and strong wedge. A normal human could generate enough force to stab someone with a knife, even if you took the edges and point completely off with a belt sander. Said judge is arguing is that one can dull a knife enough that there is a large reduction in the lethality of the knife. I don't buy that in the least. Maybe if the person were wearing thick, durable clothes (like a leather jacket or multiple layers of denim) or actual armor (like stab-resistant body armor), this would be relevant. But that's not the normal situation.
This story sounds like the normal situation where someone has an opinion on something they know little of. Too bad that this person happens to be a judge. One wonders how their propensity for saying ignorant things does in the courtroom.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday June 01, @05:08AM
To help you illustrate your point, people who fight with knives generally hold the blade parallel to their arm with the sharp side facing outwards. Then it is not so much stabbing as it is cutting and dragging a blade along the enemy's extremities, or slicing a tendon.
I think the judge needs to go watch some Steven Seagal movies or something :)
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Friday June 01, @05:13AM
In some areas sharpened screwdrivers were the weapon of choice since they were easy to swipe from stores and to grind down on the curbing. The judge is clearly talking out of his ass and has never seen how a kitchen operates or the tools it needs.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Friday June 01, @04:44AM (1 child)
Restoring a point isn't much of a task, especially if one has access to a grinder. But if not, a concrete sidewalk would work, too.
I"d prefer a one strike, you're out legal system. No parole, no time off for good behavio(u)r. And no death penalty, either. It's too expensive, mistakes get made, and the prospect of decades in prison are more of a deterrent than a quick, easy end.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @04:50AM
The Monty Python 'self-defense against fruit' course is looking less and less like parody every day. Soon the Brits will only have bananas and passion fruit with which to defend themselves.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @04:47AM
Sharpest knife in the drawer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @04:52AM
I know you're hiding somewhere with your damsons and prunes. Well, I'm ready for you. I've wired meself up to 200 tons of gelignite, and if any one of you so much as makes a move we'll all go up together!
(Score: 4, Informative) by Entropy on Friday June 01, @05:02AM
Then you won't have (lol) knife crime. Or pointy stick crime. Or people-throwing-acid-at-people crime. UK didn't have a crime problem before the african refugees came and screwed it up. Hint: These people screwed up their own country, why would you think they would be model citizens anywhere else?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday June 01, @05:03AM
Whoever put this under "Slash" should click on that icon and look at the stories there.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday June 01, @05:13AM
So, yes, knives are sharp -> banned
Nails are sharp -> banned
Screws are sharp -> banned
Paper edges are sharp -> banned
Pointy pliers are sharp -> banned
Wooden sticks are sharp -> banned
Screwdrivers are sharp -> banned
Hey, they are killing each other with hard and heavy items and smashing in their heads. Must solve that one too.
Hammers are heavy -> banned
Rocks are heavy -> banned
[long list truncated]
We should ban people, problem solved once and for all.