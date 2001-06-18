Stories
Nanorobotics Researchers Create 20 Micrometer-Long "House"

posted by martyb on Friday June 01, @08:55AM
from the do-the-windows-open? dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Scientists Built the World's Smallest House

Tiny houses are all the rage these days, but scientists have shrunk the trend to proportions far too small for humans—or mites, for that matter.

As Becky Ferreira reports for Motherboard, nanorobotics researchers at the Femto-ST Institute in Besançon, France have built a house that measures just 20 micrometers long, making it the smallest house in the world. The itsy-bitsy dwelling would "not even able to accommodate a mite," the team writes in a paper published in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology A.

The house was made from a layer of silica set on the tip of an optical fiber that measures less than the width of a human hair, according to Devin Coldewey of TechCrunch. Researchers used a device called the μRobotex platform, which combines three existing technologies: a dual scanning electron microscope/focused ion beam, a gas injection system and a tiny maneuverable robot.

Smallest microhouse in the world, assembled on the facet of an optical fiber by origami and welded in the μRobotex nanofactory (DOI: 10.1116/1.5020128) (DX)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 01, @09:22AM (2 children)

    by c0lo (156) on Friday June 01, @09:22AM (#687161)

    Expect a high number of orders from the Londoners, the footprint makes such a home affordable.

    (grin)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @09:30AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @09:30AM (#687165)

    I heard about those Tiny House assholes before, but this is ridiculous!

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 01, @09:44AM

      by c0lo (156) on Friday June 01, @09:44AM (#687172)

      That's the payback to the Americans taking the good french fries and giving back microchips.

