Is Uber looking to Waymo to get it back on the road to self-driving cars?

After one of Uber's self-driving cars was involved in a fatal crash with a pedestrian in Arizona in April, the ride-hailing service temporarily halted its self-driving operations in all cities where it's been testing its vehicles.

Now Khosrowshahi says he's looking to an industry rival to get Uber's program back on the road by this summer.

"When we get back on the road, we have to be absolutely satisfied we're getting back on the road it in the safest manner possible," Khosrowshahi said Wednesday during an on-stage interview at Recode's Code Conference, which is being held this week in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. 'We're having conversations with Waymo about putting their cars on our network. If something happens, great. If not, we can live with that, too."

"I'd welcome Waymo to put cars in our network," he said, calling the company an "incredible technology provider."