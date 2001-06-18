from the news-that's-buzzworthy dept.
Even if keeping bees sounds about as wise to you as keeping velociraptors (we all know how that movie went), we have to acknowledge that they are a worthwhile thing to have around. We don’t personally want them around us of course, but we respect those who are willing to keep a hive on their property for the good of the environment. But as it turns out, there are more challenges to keeping bees than not getting stung: you’ve got to keep track of the things too.
After some training, a Raspberry Pi with a camera can count how many bees are in a given image to within a few percent of the actual number. Getting an accurate count of his bees allows [Mat] to generate fascinating visualizations about his hive’s activity and health. With real-world threats such as colony collapse disorder, this type of hard data can be crucial.
This is a perfect example of a hack which might not pertain to many of us as-is, but still contains a wealth of information which could be applicable to other projects. [Mat] goes into a fantastic amount of detail about the different approaches he tried, what worked, what didn’t, and where he goes from here. So far the only problem he’s having is with the Raspberry Pi: it’s only able to run at one frame per second due to the computational requirements of identifying the bees. But he’s got some ideas to improve the situation.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 01, @03:20PM
There's a trick to handling every animal. Goats, for instance. That ram is charging at you, he's just two steps away from knocking you into next week. Just reach out, kinda limp-wristed, so he doesn't break your wrist, and push his head sideways. He knows IMMEDIATELY that he has missed his target, and stops right there. Talk about stopping on a dime!
Dogs? Show no fear, or you've lost. He becomes the alpha, and you are his bitch. Just be louder and meaner than he is, and he'll back down, every time. Well, almost every time. If he doesn't back down, just thrust your arm down his throat, and fish for his anus. He can't breathe very well with a forearm down his throat, and he sure as hell can't bite either.
Now, the velociraptors? Pack animals, right? So, you be part of a pack. If their pack can't get behind you, they'll go looking for easier food. All you gotta do, is watch in all directions at once. Even better, when you outnumber the velociraptors. You surround them, and they go crazy trying to see what you're up to. They can't watch everyone at once, so you sneak up behind them, pin them down, and give them manicures. They make much better pets without a handful of daggers.
Try it some time!!! :^)
︻╦══╤─
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @03:22PM (1 child)
no matter how small, is not a hack.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday June 01, @03:34PM
However, in my experience, every system built with a Raspberry Pi is a hack.
And there is nothing wrong with that as long as you get the spaghetti of components under control.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Friday June 01, @03:51PM
I've several Raspberry PIs. Cute, tiny, they boot and I can bonk around with them as needed, I want to love them.
Sadly, I just really don't have a lot of use for them myself.