from the smoking-stopped-son's-seizures-so-son-siezed dept.
They Let Their 15-Year-Old Son Smoke Pot to Stop His Seizures. Georgia Took Him Away. (archive)
The pharmaceuticals weren't working. The 15-year-old boy was having several seizures per day, and his parents were concerned his life was in danger. So Suzeanna and Matthew Brill, of Macon, Ga., decided in February to let their son try smoking marijuana — and his seizures stopped for 71 days, they say.
The Brills' decision led to the boy, David, being taken away from his parents, who face possible fines and jail time after being charged with reckless conduct for giving him the drug. David has now been in a group home for 30 days, and his seizures have returned. He is separated from the service dog that sniffed out his seizures, and he is able to communicate with his parents only during short visitations and phone calls.
They maintain they made the right decision for their son's health, despite their current predicament. "Even with the ramifications with the law, I don't care," said Mr. Brill, his stepfather. "For 71 days he was able to ride a bike, go play, lift weights. We were able to achieve that with David medicated not from Big Pharma, but David medicated with marijuana."
The Brill parents were jailed on April 20, and posted bond on April 25.
Since The New York Times published the article, Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum has received media attention and threatening phone calls, one of which he played back for reporters at a press conference.
(Score: 2) by AssCork on Friday June 01, @08:08PM (1 child)
Someone needs to inform every potential juror in Georgia about "Jury Nullification" because this will undoubtedly go to trial if the media doesn't start bleating about this hard. [wikipedia.org]
(emphasis mine)
Just popped-out of a tight spot. Came out mostly clean, too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @08:30PM
And keep punting it until they get a jury that will vote in their favor.
America defined by rule of law is long past dead, if it ever was in the first place.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @08:08PM
It works, at least as well as the major prescription meds on the market - with similar but often less debilitating side effects.
Epilepsy is some serious life destroying stuff, something like 1/3 epileptics can get partial or full seizure control with MJ and derived drugs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @08:14PM (1 child)
Jailed on 4/20, that just shows you how they know the rules are fucked yet they jailed them anyway. I wish we had fewer stupid people in the US :(
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @08:25PM
Who would fill the churches then?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by digitalaudiorock on Friday June 01, @08:18PM
They're clearly ratcheting up the failed war on drugs just as Trump and Sessions have encouraged them to. Interesting in the context of the recent "right to try" stuff which is apparently the "right to try shit that probably doesn't work as long as long as big pharma makes their $$ but not stuff that does work but was used by hippies"...but I digress...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, @08:40PM
I'm really torn about this article. On the one hand I think it's a bit ridiculous that the government fiction that marijuana has "no currently accepted medical use" (source [dea.gov]). I feel like this is an example of government misbehavior, and it should be changed.
On the other hand, I'm not sure that is the correct position to have. Imagine if the article had instead read:
Would we be so quick to condemn the government for cracking down on fake medicines? Would we be as outraged that the government has separated the child from his "clearly negligent parents?" I really can't say for sure.