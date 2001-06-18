Stories
Multiple 3D-Printed Biocompatible Cornea Structures Created from a Single Donor Cornea

posted by janrinok on Saturday June 02, @02:05AM   Printer-friendly
from the 10-minutes-to-sight dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Researchers create the first 3D-printed corneas

Researchers at Newcastle University have been able to 3D-print a biocompatible corneal framework using a new gel formulations that "keeps the stem cells alive whilst producing a material which is stiff enough to hold its shape but soft enough to be squeezed out the nozzle of a 3D printer."

There is a significant shortage of corneas available to transplant, with 10 million people worldwide requiring surgery to prevent corneal blindness as a result of diseases such as trachoma, an infectious eye disorder," wrote the researchers. "In addition, almost 5 million people suffer total blindness due to corneal scarring caused by burns, lacerations, abrasion or disease."

The product uses "human corneal stromal cells" from a donor cornea mixed with alginate and collagen to create bio-ink that can turn into a living cornea. This means that one donor cornea can help multiple patients.

[...] The corneas take ten minutes to print on a cheap 3D printer, a vast improvement on previous efforts. Further, the gel can keep stem cells alive for days, allowing you to print a few corneas over the course of a week.

Also at The Verge.

3D bioprinting of a corneal stroma equivalent (DOI: 10.1016/j.exer.2018.05.010) (DX)

Original Submission


Multiple 3D-Printed Biocompatible Cornea Structures Created from a Single Donor Cornea
