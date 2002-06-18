Stories
Facebook and Google Expanding in Chicago

posted by martyb on Saturday June 02, @12:07PM   Printer-friendly
from the "The-answer,-my-friend,-is-blowin'-in-the...-windy-city?" dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

http://www.chicagotribune.com/business/columnists/ori/ct-biz-facebook-google-chicago-expansion-ryan-ori-20180601-story,amp.html

Facebook and Google are mapping big expansions in Chicago, where real estate searches by two of the nation's other technology giants have been the center of attention.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Facebook is negotiating to lease more than 200,000 square feet in a recently constructed office tower at 151 N. Franklin St. in the Loop, according to sources.

Meanwhile, sources said, Google plans to add more than 100,000 square feet of office space in the city's Fulton Market district, where the company already has a large Midwest headquarters.

The new Facebook space alone would be large enough to accommodate more than 1,000 employees.

Original Submission


