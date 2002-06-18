from the good-business-or-something-else dept.
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2018/06/01/microsoft--github-acquisition-talks-resume.html
Microsoft held talks in the past few weeks to acquire software developer platform GitHub, Business Insider reports.
One person familiar with the discussions between the companies told CNBC that they had been considering a joint marketing partnership valued around $35 million, and that those discussions had progressed to a possible investment or outright acquisition. It is unclear whether talks are still ongoing, but this person said that GitHub's price for a full acquisition was more than Microsoft currently wanted to pay.
GitHub was last valued at $2 billion in its last funding round 2015, but the price tag for an acquisition could be $5 billion or more, based on a price that was floated last year.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Saturday June 02, @02:26PM
I was curious about some of their recent moves, which I thought was indicative of some strange activity, but it looks like they're the same old, same old Microsoft.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 02, @02:30PM
divide and conquer. embrace and extend.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday June 02, @02:32PM
If MS buys github, then the credibility is gone IMO. Old habits die hard and MS has shown plenty of bad habits.
(Score: 3, Informative) by requerdanos on Saturday June 02, @02:32PM
First they bought into the Linux Foundation (Linux Foundations's fault for putting itself up for sale), now they are looking to control a good chunk of the free software community (community's fault for worshiping a single failure point instead of sensibly using decentralized or varied SCM). That is not a good sign.
If you are part of a free software project, please decide NOW if you haven't already:
(a) I wish to be Microsoft's next embrace-extend-extinguish target
(b) I do not wish this, therefore I will reform my actions
If you have already decided, then no action is necessary. If you "haven't really thought about it", then by Stallman, man, get with it!
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Saturday June 02, @02:39PM (2 children)
... for Microsoft; bad for everyone else.
That is all.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday June 02, @02:55PM
M$ has made a lot of big purchases in recent years. If you look at them individually they do not make economic sense and have no possibility for return on investment. However, if you look at the fact that M$ makes its money from monopoly rents, not software or services, then they make sense in that they cut out competitors to the monopoly. M$ has purchased lately these:
And there are more, too, but none of those will bring in anything close to their purchase price, let alone leave room for a profit on top of that. All of those are past peak and M$ overpaid. If you take the devices that people actually use into consideration, M$ Windows has dropped to 36% of the market [statcounter.com] and even if you limit the scope M$ Windows has dropped to 82% of the market [statcounter.com]. The cutoff to be able to pull in those rents probably was around 85% of the desktop market, but when it drops below 80% even people not paying attention will notice.
M$ also seems to be shuffling its budget around to give the illusion that Azure is doing ok economically.
So when it goes, it will deflate rather quickly though because of its cultlike nature there will be a very long tail.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday June 02, @02:57PM
It would be good for gitlab
For internal non-FOSS use, Google cloud source is a nice looking product hampered and punished by a disturbingly marketing influenced name. Its just your average hosted git, its hardly limited to cloud-y stupidity. It has some integration with google cloud services making it easy to use, but its hardly required. So aside from the stupid name the billing is bizarre something like people times repos and just so you don't turn it into a file sharing site they have ridiculous high limits by source code standards for storage and network, so like one project with four people is free but two project with three people you gotta pay.
I always kinda thought Redmine with a separate git repo would be nicer than github, but I've never tried it. Its Ruby on Rails IIRC so its gonna be slow and unscalable but for corporate internal use its certainly good enough for companies with less than 10000 people.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Saturday June 02, @02:48PM (1 child)
I remember reading their semi-leaked possibly even true, financials around 2016 and their revenues and burn rate were accelerating indicting a wall would be hit around 2018-ish timeframe.
So here we are. Get bought, get more investment money, something. Not quite April of 2000 yet, but eventually the VCs want some return on the investment, so if the VCs are tired of lighting money on fire, and the company doesn't want to simply close, they're gonna have to get bought.
Noticing the impressive burn rate, and comparing my financials in 2016 to today, I can't think of anything new they've done I'd want to pay for in that interval, thats kinda a problem for an older startup like github, the growth in what people want and use happens very early, while the suits are hoping for an equally insane growth rate at the end. That kinda summarizes the struggle of VC startups; the business model demands the growth rate be constant if not increasing, but natural engineering constraints mean the growth rate always decreases eventually to zero if not negative, so the longer a startup goes without getting bought, the more likely it'll get flushed instead of bought.
Not to mention, gitlab is simply better. Why pay more for github when you'd get something better cheaper if you used (or bought) gitlab. Certainly I'd never use github other than the residual popularity and culture (kinda like using myspace in 2010 because there are still eyeballs there even if its not the best anymore). Thats the natural startup race to the bottom, which also causes a hyperinflation in new startup perceived values.
I could make an interesting analogy between startups and women and marriage... Github is almost at the wall about to become the financial equivalent of a cat lady, somebody gotta wife up github real soon before her market value drops to about zero.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 02, @03:04PM
They have moved office to 365 (cloud). They are also one of the largest cloud providers. That is where their burn rate is going. From what I see it is working.