from the concentrating-on-the-serious-crimes dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow8093
Internet provider Grande Communications is requesting assistance from U.S. Marshals to serve piracy tracking company IP-Echelon. As part of the RIAA lawsuit, the ISP wants to find out more about a scam where IP-Echelon's name was abused by scammers to extract payments. Thus far, however, it has been unable to reach the company at its Hollywood office.
They used the name of piracy-tracking firm IP-Echelon and several major copyright holders, including HBO, to demand settlements for allegedly pirated content.
The DMCA scam was pretty convincing. The emails lacked IP-Echelon’s PGP signature but were good enough to fool some Internet providers into forwarding them. If anything, it revealed that these type of notices should be carefully vetted.
While we haven’t seen any reports of these fraudulent notices since, Internet provider Grande Communications has taken an interest in the matter, in preparation for its piracy liability case against the RIAA.
This case relies on DMCA notices sent by IP-Echelon competitor Rightscorp. The ISP is therefore eager to hear out IP-Echelon to find out more about the issue, noting that they received the scam emails as well.
“Grande has also received IP-Echelon infringement notices, which include both authenticated, PGP-signed infringement notices from IP-Echelon, as well as fake, non-PGP-signed notices which falsely claim to be from IP-Echelon,” Grande informed the court late last week.
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/isp-wants-us-marshals-to-help-serve-piracy-tracking-outfit-180528/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 02, @04:32PM (1 child)
why are we still chained to an ISP?? This, along with the entire 'client/server' model, is so wrong. The ISP is a prison. We have the key, but refuse to use it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 02, @05:04PM
It's a nice idea, but do you really want the typical end user who's already incapable of properly securing their rig to have an even larger attack surface with even more room for error?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 02, @04:37PM (1 child)
IP-Echelon is apparently a licensed business, somewhere in the US of A. But, IP-Echelon doesn't answer summonses delivered to their apparent corporate address? Their main offices don't answer questions, don't respond to inquiries? Pretty obvious this isn't a legitimate business - not in the traditional sense of the word. IP-Echelon is just a front company for some other company. Front companies are often necessary for people with nefarious intentions.
I kinda think the US Marshalls probably should get involved. Drag their asses into court, and demand some explanations.
Of course, being associated with the RIAA is a strong indicator of nefarious intentions. Those crooked bastards wouldn't have much to do with any honest company.
︻╦══╤─
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday June 02, @05:06PM
I kinda think not.
Its a private issue. They should not get to use the forces of the US Government as a cudgel in their petty cat fight.
The story seems convoluted. But the ISP can clearly already distinguish between fake and real notices. Problem solved.
The ISP can do exactly like they have been telling their customers to do with spam and scam emails for decades: Delete them and move on.
Want to serve a summons, do what everybody else does, PAY the Sheriff's Department to serve them on a time available basis.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.