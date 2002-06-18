from the bill-burning dept.
California's efforts to restrict Elon Musk's flamethrowers go down in flames
A California state bill that would have more heavily regulated the use of flamethrowers has now effectively fizzled out in a legislative committee.
In light of this development, there's nothing to stop Boring Company customers in California from receiving the company's sold-out flamethrowers.
On May 26, the day after the bill died in committee, CEO Elon Musk tweeted:
About to ship. @BoringCompany holding flamethrower pickup parties in a week or so, then deliveries begin. Check https://t.co/WTl3TOTOkt for details.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2018
Elon Musk wants to sell you a flamethrower for $500 — and it seems to be legal in California
Elon Musk, the mastermind behind PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX, has another innovative product up in his sleeve: a $500 flamethrower. Musk announced the flamethrower on Saturday, after weeks of teasing a possible flamethrowing product for his newest venture, The Boring Company. The Boring Company's mission is to excavate a low-cost but fast-digging tunnel through Los Angeles to help alleviate its notorious car traffic.
Musk's announcements on Instagram and Twitter about the flamethrower has all been in tongue-in-cheek tone, but his legions of followers have lapped up the chance to buy a flamethrower from The Boring Company. Over 2,000 people have pre-ordered the device so far, according to Musk on Twitter.
Pre-orders are expected to ship in the spring, according to The Boring Company's website. "When the zombie apocalypse happens, you'll be glad you bought a flamethrower," tweeted Musk. "Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!"
The California Health and Safety Codes 12750 to 12761 outline that owning or selling flamethrowers is illegal without a permit granted from the state fire marshal, joining Maryland as the only two states in the country to have flamethrower regulations. The state has defined flamethrowers as "any nonstationary and transportable device designed or intended to emit or propel a burning stream of combustible or flammable liquid a distance of at least 10 feet." But since The Boring Company's flamethrower emits fire less than the defined 10 feet, they did not have to get a permit to sell, according to the company's spokesman.
At time of this story being posted, the pre-order count had climbed to 10k.
Update: One California lawmaker wants to ban the flamethrower. But it's puny compared to other flamethrowers.
Also at CNN, MarketWatch, and CNET.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Saturday June 02, @09:05PM
HIGH CAPACITY ASSAULT BBQS, AND THE "AK-47" OF THE GAS HEATING WORLD: CENTRAL HEATING UNITS
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday June 02, @09:34PM
Free! Legal!
Until.. everyone wants one?
At least some countries had them banned *before* they were "cool" (hot?)
https://www.smh.com.au/national/burnt-border-force-fails-to-quell-import-of-banned-flamethrower-20150917-gjontt.html [smh.com.au]
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2018/01/31/elon-musks-flamethrowers-might-leave-british-customers-firing/ [telegraph.co.uk]
