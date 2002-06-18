from the triggered dept.
YouTube deletes half of 'violent' music videos
YouTube says it has deleted more than half of the "violent" music videos that the country's most senior police officer asked it to take down. More than 30 clips have been removed so far.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has blamed some videos for fuelling a surge in murders and violent crime in London - and singled out drill music. She asked YouTube to delete content which glamorises violence.
Drill originated in Chicago. Its biggest breakout star is arguably Chief Keef, famous for his 2012 track I Don't Like.
[...] In the past two years police have asked YouTube to take down between 50 and 60 music videos, because they were deemed to incite violence. The video-sharing site has now removed more than 30 of them.
"The gangs try to outrival each other with the filming and content - what looks like a music video can actually contain explicit language with gangs threatening each other," the Metropolitan Police's Mike West said.
That's that shit I don't like.
Also at Rolling Stone and Pitchfork.
Related: Spotify Removes Two Artists From Playlists Due to "Hate Content and Hateful Conduct"
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday June 03, @12:55AM (1 child)
So these guys are using music like shock radio "hosts" used the radio? Both are a sad statement on our society's state of mind.
︻╦══╤─
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @01:24AM
I think what's even sadder is that governments buy into the Jack Thompson way of thinking and companies like Youtube censor on request for them. Pathetic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @01:00AM (2 children)
We so desperately need an indelible internet that no government can erase!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @01:10AM
It already exists.
It's your own hard drive, which you can use with your own website.
Just be ready for the battering ram breaking your door in when they come for your computers and you.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday June 03, @01:37AM
I pity you, if you need to keep all the 90% crap alive [wikipedia.org]. You will drown in it in no time.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday June 03, @01:46AM (7 children)
Do we have any reason to suggest that they are not actually VIOLENT and not just "violent"? I guess it depends on what this really is. If this is as suggested, and I don't really have a reason to doubt them, gang members more or less filming them selves in the act of committing a crime or bragging about crimes they have committed then that should be taken down just for that reason alone, not to mention due to the victims. Still I find it quite amusing that criminals are filming themselves and creating their own evidence. I'm sure that makes the police very happy in some sense.
It's a bit surprising that this hasn't been flagged by the almighty Youtube AI or one of those poor persons that have to sit and watch youtube videos all day and removed flagged content, or if there is something inappropriate or a nipple or something else that is against their terms of service.
If it's not the above stated or some version of it and they want them taken down just cause they don't like the images or the lyrics, then not so much and they could all just sod off.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 03, @01:55AM (5 children)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpj39Znv0oA [youtube.com]
http://jango-raid.ml/?song_id=1155764&t=292815910&a=Chief_Keef&s=I_Don't_Like [jango-raid.ml]
remix:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIh0MMm6TyE [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday June 03, @02:12AM (4 children)
I guess i'm a bit to old and white to like that, but I can't really find any fault besides that with it. Perhaps there was to many niggers-per-minute even for the youtube? So that was one song, it's hard to say something about the x others.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday June 03, @02:20AM (1 child)
It's kind of fantastic tho how you can make a 5 minute song about how you don't like niggers, bitches, snitches and ... did I miss something? I think there was something about he didn't like people that wanted his drugs and money. Lyrics wise it felt like someone had forgotten to add a proper break on the for-loop.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 03, @02:21AM
The remix is better.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday June 03, @02:20AM
Hard, mmm? [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 03, @02:24AM
That wasn't a banned one I think, just the most memorable song I can think of from Chief Keef, who is listed in the Drill music Wikipedia article. Plus that one line obviously fit the theme of submission.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @02:46AM
I think you've got an extra "O" or two in there.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Sunday June 03, @01:57AM
We must ban it! It's been associated with extreme violence for centuries and corrupts our children!
Just watch those evil bastards marching round to it at The Edinburgh Military Tattoo! Those kind of people have been associated with more violent death than rappers have even dreamed of!
(If you haven't picked up the joking by this point, I truly pity you. :) Of course, when it comes to violence over the centuries what I said is actually true. Music has been an integral part of war and military recruitment for a very long time. Ex: "Be all that you can be. In the Army!" or is that too antique for most US-ians to remember?)
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday June 03, @01:57AM (1 child)
London's biggest problem is Mayor Sadiq Khan who after a HORRIBLE terrorist attack -- one of many -- said there was "no reason to be alarmed." ISIS is getting away with murder there. Because of him.
After the Parkland shootings, I met with the students -- the survivors. With the teachers. And with the parents of some that died (RIP!!).
And I said we have to look at the Internet, because a lot of bad things are happening to young kids and young minds, and their minds are being formed. And we have to do something about maybe what they’re seeing and how they’re seeing it. And also video games. I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence in video games is really shaping young people’s thoughts. And then you go the further step and that’s the movies. You see these movies, they’re so violent and yet a kid is able to see a movie if sex isn’t involved, but killing is involved. Maybe they have to put a rating system for that. youtu.be/0C_IBSuXIoo [youtu.be]
Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the 🚂 #TrumpTrain [facebook.com]!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 03, @02:25AM
A knyfe ban, that's that shit I don't like.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @02:32AM
I'm starting to see a trend with the police in the UK, which is finding any reason to not do the actual work, for whatever reason.
There was that time where a grooming gang got released since "it was a bother to go after them all",
Then it's putting more legislation for knives so that there will be "less murder"
Now it's asking youtube to remove videos, to "lower the crime rate".