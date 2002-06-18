YouTube says it has deleted more than half of the "violent" music videos that the country's most senior police officer asked it to take down. More than 30 clips have been removed so far.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has blamed some videos for fuelling a surge in murders and violent crime in London - and singled out drill music. She asked YouTube to delete content which glamorises violence.

Drill originated in Chicago. Its biggest breakout star is arguably Chief Keef, famous for his 2012 track I Don't Like.

[...] In the past two years police have asked YouTube to take down between 50 and 60 music videos, because they were deemed to incite violence. The video-sharing site has now removed more than 30 of them.

"The gangs try to outrival each other with the filming and content - what looks like a music video can actually contain explicit language with gangs threatening each other," the Metropolitan Police's Mike West said.