Amazon Will no Longer Ship to Australia

from the Ignore-the-customer-and-maybe-they-will-go-away dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

The Australian government gave notice to online retailers that they must collect tax on behalf of the Australian Tax Office (ATO) and submit the tax collected to the ATO for purchases made by Australians overseas. Surprisingly, online retailers objected to this and at the time threatened to block Australian shoppers. Now Amazon has taken the step of preventing Australians from purchasing from their US site and sending parcels to Australia. Amazon have stated that Australians can now purchase products from the Australian Amazon site, which while true comes with a significant markup of, in some cases, 160 per cent or more over the price of the product in the US Amazon site. This does not prevent Australians from working around this technicality by engaging with a shipping company in America to bounce products through their warehouse and having the parcels forwarded on to an Australia address. In the mean time, from July 1st 2018 onward, Amazon will no longer ship products to an Australian address.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday June 03, @03:17AM

    by c0lo (156) on Sunday June 03, @03:17AM (#687907)

    Don't care so much about Amazon, but a lot of cheap good-enough electronic components can be sourced from China.
    I hope Alibaba and ebay will get to collect the GST instead stopping the delivery; in any case, it will help the local retailers like a massaging the wooden leg.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @03:21AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @03:21AM (#687910)

    I thought Amazon loves sales taxes when it helps them compete against smaller outfits who can't / won't deal with hundreds of different juristictions.

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday June 03, @03:21AM (3 children)

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Sunday June 03, @03:21AM (#687911) Homepage Journal

    They say it's surprising, it's not. It's how Amazon does business. I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election -- which I won OVERWHELMINGLY. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business. I call them a no-tax monopoly!!

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @03:46AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @03:46AM (#687917)

      use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.)

      Liar [usps.com]

      Zero tax dollars used. The Postal Service receives NO tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by suburbanitemediocrity on Sunday June 03, @04:23AM

      by suburbanitemediocrity (6844) on Sunday June 03, @04:23AM (#687930)

      Interestingly, the mailman showed up to my door last Sunday morning. This surprised me, so went ut to greet him. I made some remark like 'wow, Sunday delivery' to which he responded out of nowhere, 'yeah...Amazon really saved the post office'.

      use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy

      Well, that is the job of the postal system. If I had a choice between delivering some plastic widget that a kid will enjoy for thirty seconds before throwing away and a stack of advertisements that will go directly to the trash without being looked at, I'll go for the plastic. Cuz those are the only two viable options anymore.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday June 03, @03:31AM (3 children)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Sunday June 03, @03:31AM (#687913)

    This has been discussed for years, and was legislated last year..https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/jun/19/gst-extended-to-all-goods-bought-overseas-from-july-2018

    Amazon "launched" the Australian site in November last year https://www.smh.com.au/technology/amazon-australia-everything-you-need-to-know-20171121-gzphez.html [smh.com.au]

    Chances are, the tax issue is just an excuse to gouge Australians.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @04:13AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @04:13AM (#687926)

    what the bloody oath is this amazon stuff? can i cook it on a barbie?

