from the Ignore-the-customer-and-maybe-they-will-go-away dept.
The Australian government gave notice to online retailers that they must collect tax on behalf of the Australian Tax Office (ATO) and submit the tax collected to the ATO for purchases made by Australians overseas. Surprisingly, online retailers objected to this and at the time threatened to block Australian shoppers. Now Amazon has taken the step of preventing Australians from purchasing from their US site and sending parcels to Australia. Amazon have stated that Australians can now purchase products from the Australian Amazon site, which while true comes with a significant markup of, in some cases, 160 per cent or more over the price of the product in the US Amazon site. This does not prevent Australians from working around this technicality by engaging with a shipping company in America to bounce products through their warehouse and having the parcels forwarded on to an Australia address. In the mean time, from July 1st 2018 onward, Amazon will no longer ship products to an Australian address.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday June 03, @03:17AM
Don't care so much about Amazon, but a lot of cheap good-enough electronic components can be sourced from China.
I hope Alibaba and ebay will get to collect the GST instead stopping the delivery; in any case, it will help the local retailers like a massaging the wooden leg.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @03:18AM
Country of dumb convicts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @03:21AM (1 child)
I thought Amazon loves sales taxes when it helps them compete against smaller outfits who can't / won't deal with hundreds of different juristictions.
(Score: 1) by sonamchauhan on Sunday June 03, @03:46AM
Interesting. What could have caused this is amazon.com.au recently launched, with warehouses in Melbourne and Sydney
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday June 03, @03:21AM (3 children)
They say it's surprising, it's not. It's how Amazon does business. I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election -- which I won OVERWHELMINGLY. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business. I call them a no-tax monopoly!!
Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the 🚂 #TrumpTrain [facebook.com]!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @03:46AM (1 child)
Liar [usps.com]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday June 03, @04:04AM
(Score: 3, Funny) by suburbanitemediocrity on Sunday June 03, @04:23AM
Interestingly, the mailman showed up to my door last Sunday morning. This surprised me, so went ut to greet him. I made some remark like 'wow, Sunday delivery' to which he responded out of nowhere, 'yeah...Amazon really saved the post office'.
Well, that is the job of the postal system. If I had a choice between delivering some plastic widget that a kid will enjoy for thirty seconds before throwing away and a stack of advertisements that will go directly to the trash without being looked at, I'll go for the plastic. Cuz those are the only two viable options anymore.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday June 03, @03:31AM (3 children)
This has been discussed for years, and was legislated last year..https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/jun/19/gst-extended-to-all-goods-bought-overseas-from-july-2018
Amazon "launched" the Australian site in November last year https://www.smh.com.au/technology/amazon-australia-everything-you-need-to-know-20171121-gzphez.html [smh.com.au]
Chances are, the tax issue is just an excuse to gouge Australians.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday June 03, @03:49AM
Quite mild for a cynical. Chances are? You can be sure of it, the corporate tax cuts won't refinance themselves.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Sunday June 03, @03:56AM (1 child)
I'd like to also add that Amazon's Australian site is shite. Comparatively no products at all, and prices on par with other Australian sources (think ~2x Amazon US prices).
Mind you, I'd found the US Amazon site to have largely gone to hell too since they brought on board all the third party sellers. Used to shop Amazon, don't any more.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Sunday June 03, @04:14AM
https://www.amazon.com.au/SanDisk-Extreme-SDSDXXG-128G-GN4IN-Newest-Version/dp/B01J5RH06K [amazon.com.au]
https://www.amazon.com/SanDisk-Extreme-128GB-UHS-I-SDSDXXG-128G-GN4IN/dp/B01J5RH06K/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?s=electronics&ie=UTF8&qid=1527998967&sr=1-1-fkmr0&keywords=SanDisk+Extreme+Pro+128GB+SDXC+UHS-I+Card+(SDSDXXG-128G-GN4IN)+[Newest+Version] [amazon.com]
$97 vs $56
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @04:13AM
what the bloody oath is this amazon stuff? can i cook it on a barbie?