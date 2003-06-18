Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Uganda Levies Social Media Tax to Prevent Gossip

posted by mrpg on Sunday June 03, @10:15AM   Printer-friendly
from the let's-gossip dept.
/dev/random Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Ugandu has reached rock bottom and yet has started to dig even deeper with the recent announcement that a daily fee of 200 shillings will be levied to use social media. This is not the first time a country has attempted to have ISPs charge a separate fee for social network access.

Today, Uganda's parliament passed a controversial "social media tax." It will consist of a daily fee of about 200 shillings (5 US cents) levied on anyone who uses social networking and messaging apps and platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter. According to Trading Economics, in 2016, Uganda had a per-capita income of $666.10, so this isn't an insubstantial tax.

President Yoweri Museveni was a vocal supporter of and advocate the bill. He believes that social media encourages "gossip," according to BBC News. The law will go into effect as of July 1st, but it's not clear how the government will monitor its citizens or collect the tax.

Also at the BBC

Original Submission


«  Scientists Develop Material That Could Regenerate Dental Enamel
Uganda Levies Social Media Tax to Prevent Gossip | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @10:49AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @10:49AM (#687972)

    Sure, go ahead and impose legislation to piss people off.

    Don't be surprised when you need your people the most, they could care less about you, and even go as far as help anyone else trying to overthrow you.

  • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 03, @11:06AM

    by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Sunday June 03, @11:06AM (#687974)

    Uganda had a per-capita income of $666.10

    a daily fee of about 200 shillings (5 US cents)

    I would imagine that, with an income as low as that, very few people can afford to buy a mobile (cell) phone. For those that can, the cost of an additional 5 US cents per day - presumably on top of their existing data plans and connection charges - will probably not cause much of problem

    --
    It's always my fault...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @11:13AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @11:13AM (#687976)

    Maybe this will reduce the amount of Ugandan content in Trending.

(1)