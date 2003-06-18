from the let's-gossip dept.
Ugandu has reached rock bottom and yet has started to dig even deeper with the recent announcement that a daily fee of 200 shillings will be levied to use social media. This is not the first time a country has attempted to have ISPs charge a separate fee for social network access.
Today, Uganda's parliament passed a controversial "social media tax." It will consist of a daily fee of about 200 shillings (5 US cents) levied on anyone who uses social networking and messaging apps and platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter. According to Trading Economics, in 2016, Uganda had a per-capita income of $666.10, so this isn't an insubstantial tax.
President Yoweri Museveni was a vocal supporter of and advocate the bill. He believes that social media encourages "gossip," according to BBC News. The law will go into effect as of July 1st, but it's not clear how the government will monitor its citizens or collect the tax.
Also at the BBC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @10:49AM
Sure, go ahead and impose legislation to piss people off.
Don't be surprised when you need your people the most, they could care less about you, and even go as far as help anyone else trying to overthrow you.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 03, @11:06AM
I would imagine that, with an income as low as that, very few people can afford to buy a mobile (cell) phone. For those that can, the cost of an additional 5 US cents per day - presumably on top of their existing data plans and connection charges - will probably not cause much of problem

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @11:13AM (1 child)
Maybe this will reduce the amount of Ugandan content in Trending.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 03, @11:15AM
Yes - but you are trending....
