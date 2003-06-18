from the we're-in-the-money dept.
On Fri 20 Apr 2018, SoylentNews published four criteria for analog currency and four criteria for digital currency.
On Mon 18 May 2018, Bank of England Staff Working Paper Number 725 by Michael Kumhof [former Stanford University economics professor] and Clare Noone [former Reserve Bank of Australia staffer] published four criteria for a Central Bank Digital Currency [CBDC]:
The core principles are: (i) CBDC pays an adjustable interest rate. (ii) CBDC and reserves are distinct, and not convertible into each other. (iii) No guaranteed, on-demand convertibility of bank deposits into CBDC at commercial banks (and therefore by implication at the central bank). (iv) The central bank issues CBDC only against eligible securities (principally government securities).
I'm not sure these count as four distinct criteria or that they are strong enough to be useful.
Cryptographic currencies are an ongoing source of comedy gold rather than actual gold. Values wildly fluctuate. After being repeatedly asked about crypto currencies, I investigated in more detail. I was aware of leading currencies, such as BitCoin, Ethereum, Monero, ZCash and, after a ridiculous conversation at my local makerspace, pornographic currencies, such as WankCoin, TitCoin, TittyCoin, AssCoin and ArseCoin. Of these, TitCoin is the most viable. Why? Young women, colloquially known as cam-whores, install applications and get paid TitCoin in exchange for showing their breasts or more explicit acts. Surely TitCoins are worthless? No, cam-whores exchange TitCoin for BitCoin which can be used to obtains drugs, designer clothing or high value gadgets via illicit channels and/or major retailers.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday June 03, @03:39PM
Not only that, but for any instrument i, you know whether "i is usable as currency or not" by whether i is convertible.
In general, currency needs to be durable, transportable, divisible, and liquid*... But if it's not convertible, then that can fairly adversely impact liquidity and usefulness as currency.
* Note that currency does not also need to have value, whether intrinsic or esteemed. Credit, for example, is arguably without value but still moves around accounts receivable and accounts payable accounts in a liquid manner.