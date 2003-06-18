from the not-being-evil-after-all dept.
We have recently covered the fact that some Google employees had resigned because of the company's involvement in an AI-related weapons project called Maven. Many thought that the resignations, whilst being a noble gesture, would amount to nothing - but we were wrong...
Leaked Emails Show Google Expected Lucrative Military Drone AI Work To Grow Exponentially
Google has sought to quash the internal dissent in conversations with employees. Diane Greene, the chief executive of Google’s cloud business unit, speaking at a company town hall meeting following the revelations, claimed that the contract was “only” for $9 million, according to the New York Times, a relatively minor project for such a large company.
Internal company emails obtained by The Intercept tell a different story. The September emails show that Google’s business development arm expected the military drone artificial intelligence revenue to ramp up from an initial $15 million to an eventual $250 million per year.
In fact, one month after news of the contract broke, the Pentagon allocated an additional $100 million to Project Maven.
The internal Google email chain also notes that several big tech players competed to win the Project Maven contract. Other tech firms such as Amazon were in the running, one Google executive involved in negotiations wrote. (Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.) Rather than serving solely as a minor experiment for the military, Google executives on the thread stated that Project Maven was “directly related” to a major cloud computing contract worth billions of dollars that other Silicon Valley firms are competing to win.
However, Google has had a major rethink.
Google Won't Renew Controversial Drone Project with Pentagon Amid Employee Backlash
"Tech giant Google will not seek to renew its contract with the U.S. Department of Defense................
Project Maven is an artificial intelligence program designed to use data captured by government drones to identify and track objects viewed on surveillance footage. Google workers were concerned about how the application could be weaponized once under ownership of the U.S. military." foxbusiness.com/politics/google-to-end-controversial-drone-project-with-pentagon-amid-employee-backlash-report
As previously reported by FOX Business, Google's employees have expressed unease about creating products for the U.S. government.
Google Will Not Continue Project Maven After Contract Expires in 2019
https://gizmodo.com/google-plans-not-to-renew-its-contract-for-project-mave-1826488620/amp
Google will not seek another contract for its controversial work providing artificial intelligence to the U.S. Department of Defense for analyzing drone footage after its current contract expires.
Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene announced the decision at a meeting with employees Friday morning, three sources told Gizmodo. The current contract expires in 2019 and there will not be a follow-up contract, Greene said. The meeting, dubbed Weather Report, is a weekly update on Google Cloud's business.
Google would not choose to pursue Maven today because the backlash has been terrible for the company, Greene said, adding that the decision was made at a time when Google was more aggressively pursuing military work. The company plans to unveil new ethical principles about its use of AI next week. A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about Greene's comments.
Original Submission #1 Original Submission #2 Original Submission #3
Related Stories
Google Employees Resign in Protest Against Pentagon Contract
It's been nearly three months since many Google employees—and the public—learned about the company's decision to provide artificial intelligence to a controversial military pilot program known as Project Maven, which aims to speed up analysis of drone footage by automatically classifying images of objects and people. Now, about a dozen Google employees are resigning in protest over the company's continued involvement in Maven.
[...] The employees who are resigning in protest, several of whom discussed their decision to leave with Gizmodo, say that executives have become less transparent with their workforce about controversial business decisions and seem less interested in listening to workers' objections than they once did. In the case of Maven, Google is helping the Defense Department implement machine learning to classify images gathered by drones. But some employees believe humans, not algorithms, should be responsible for this sensitive and potentially lethal work—and that Google shouldn't be involved in military work at all.
Previously: Google vs Maven
Google Employees on Pentagon AI Algorithms: "Google Should Not be in the Business of War"
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @06:33PM
Yet another abandoned google project! At least they are consistent! :)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday June 03, @06:34PM (1 child)
It might not be Google but it wouldn't surprise me if Alphabet just created a new company under its umbrella just to deal with all the "nasty" sides of the business, as in it serving the intelligence community/military/government/law enforcement with various software and hardware solutions. Far away from all the sensitive souls and people over at Google.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Sunday June 03, @06:40PM
that was my first thought when they created alphabet - liability "dispersal".
Look at the brand names from 100 years ago - how many have since been found out to have "helped the Nazis"?
They figured out that the shell games works best, when the shells can be moved to take liability and PR heat, of relatively immoral business practices.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @06:36PM
Left hand meets right hand then goes back into pocket. Like Google was ever not part of the U.S. Military Industrial complex.