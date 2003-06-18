from the earlier-detection-=-improved-outcome dept.
'Holy grail of cancer research': doctors positive about early detection blood test
A blood test for 10 different types of cancers could one day help doctors screen for the disease before patients show symptoms, researchers at the world's largest gathering of oncologists have said.
The test, called a liquid biopsy, screens for cancer by detecting tiny bits of DNA released by cancer cells into blood. The test had particularly good results for ovarian and pancreatic cancers, though the number of cancers detected was small.
Researchers hope the test will become part of a "universal screening" tool that doctors can use to detect cancer in patients.
"This is potentially the holy grail of cancer research, to find cancers that are currently hard to cure at an earlier stage when they are easier to cure," said Dr Eric Klein, lead author of the research from Cleveland Clinic's Taussig Cancer Institute. "We hope this test could save many lives."
Also at CNN.
Development of a comprehensive cell-free DNA (cfDNA) assay for early detection of multiple tumor types: The Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas (CCGA) study. (abstract only)
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 04, @05:54AM
For a moment, Jackerson froze; someone was screaming for help, and he wasn't sure what course of action he should take. Ultimately, Jackerson chose to investigate the dark parking lot by himself. After running around for several minutes, he finally found the source of the screaming, and his eyes went wide. Jackerson screamed, "What's going on here!?"
An obese, naked man was on top of a naked little boy, brutally violating him. The naked man turned his head towards Jackerson and said, "Hehe! It's yummy yummy to my peepee!" Jackerson could not believe what he was witnessing, and his remained as wide as circles. Was it because what he was seeing was horrible? No. It was because it was so beautiful. What Jackerson was bearing witness to was the very definition of men's rights, and it brought a tear to his eyes.
"Alright, then, I'll leave you two lovebirds alone." Jackerson said, as he was preparing to depart. Even after walking some distance away, Jackerson could still clearly hear the little boy screaming. But after several seconds, a loud snapping sound was heard, and the child never screamed again...