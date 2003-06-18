Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Samsung Unveils 32 GB Laptop DDR4 Modules

posted by martyb on Monday June 04, @10:35AM   Printer-friendly
from the remember-when-a-hard-disk-held-20MB? dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

Samsung Unveils 32 GB DDR4-2666 SO-DIMMs

Samsung on Wednesday introduced its first consumer products based on its 16 Gb DDR4 memory chips demonstrated earlier this year. The new SO-DIMMs are aimed at high-performance notebooks that benefit from both speed and capacity of memory modules.

Samsung's new 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMMs based on 16 Gb DDR4 memory ICs (integrated circuits) are rated for a 2666 MT/s data transfer rate at 1.2 V. Because the 16 Gb memory chips are made using Samsung's 10 nm-class process technology, the new module is claimed to be 39% more energy efficient than the company's previous-gen 16 GB SO-DIMM based on 20 nm-class ICs. According to Samsung, a laptop equipped with 64 GB of new memory consumes 4.578 W in active mode, whereas a notebook outfitted with 64 GB of previous-gen DDR4 consumes 7.456 W in active mode.

Insert obligatory ECC comment here.

Samsung press release. Also at Tom's Hardware and DigiTimes.

Original Submission


«  SoylentNews Needs Your Support
Samsung Unveils 32 GB Laptop DDR4 Modules | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.