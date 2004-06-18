from the versionctl⠀-alt⠀-del dept.
MORE DETAILS ON MONDAY
Microsoft has reportedly acquired GitHub
Microsoft has reportedly acquired GitHub, and could announce the deal as early as Monday. Bloomberg reports that the software giant has agreed to acquire GitHub, and that the company chose Microsoft partly because of CEO Satya Nadella. Business Insider first reported that Microsoft had been in talks with GitHub recently.
Time to move off GitHub?
Previously: Microsoft Holds Acquisition Talks with Github
An AC also submitted Bloomberg's article.
Microsoft held talks in the past few weeks to acquire software developer platform GitHub, Business Insider reports.
One person familiar with the discussions between the companies told CNBC that they had been considering a joint marketing partnership valued around $35 million, and that those discussions had progressed to a possible investment or outright acquisition. It is unclear whether talks are still ongoing, but this person said that GitHub's price for a full acquisition was more than Microsoft currently wanted to pay.
GitHub was last valued at $2 billion in its last funding round 2015, but the price tag for an acquisition could be $5 billion or more, based on a price that was floated last year.
(Score: 3, Informative) by riT-k0MA on Monday June 04, @01:43PM (1 child)
Gitlab is really struggling... to keep up with demand, as many developers abandon Github:
https://twitter.com/gitlab/status/1003409836170547200 [twitter.com]
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday June 04, @01:58PM
I noticed... moving now
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 04, @01:50PM (1 child)
Anyone who experienced what happened to skype must be very worried.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 04, @02:02PM
I'm worried about Atom. Thx $DEITY it is open source, and a fork can happen.
(Score: 1) by nekomata on Monday June 04, @02:00PM
I have looked around for some alternatives, what I found was:
I also found FossilSCM (https://www.fossil-scm.org/ [fossil-scm.org]) but this seems to throw out the baby with the bathwater and replace git itself.
Any experiences/recommendations of those?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 04, @02:01PM
Watching the social politics of this unfold will be interesting.
On one hand its the usual monopoly buying a related monopoly, nothing interesting to see.
Also there is a side dish of past github weird behavior like pushing "codes of conduct" mostly weird rando mix of "behave like adults" wrapped up with a toxic dose of leftist stuff about equality of outcome and the only acceptable measure of quality being demographic diversity, to propagandize the appearance of inseparability of those two concepts.
I've always found it bizarre that seemingly moments after inventing and rolling out a massively decentralized source code management system, the logical next step is a hyper centralized single point of failure using that hyper decentralized SCM, kinda ridiculous system design.
Another novelty of the github culture is the two groups who prefer to pretend the other doesn't exist; the enterprise guys see some random Russian hacker having access to a 3rd party system containing their secret sauce source code to be a disaster and will install gitlab or alternatives to avoid the "github community" whereas on the other side you have community organizer types who seem to think the only purpose of a SCM is to increase the size of a vibrant and diverse culture oh and there's computers involved or something as a side effect, and having some random Russian hacker gaining access to your little hello_world.java repo is not a bug as the enterprise people see it but some kind of holy obligation. Of course the enterprise is where ALL the revenue comes from, despite the freeloading hippies claiming the only thing is their community, so that'll be interesting to watch.
A third item is Google famously has a SCM but they brand the hell out of it trying to encourage its use with their cloud offering. My guess is github will meet the microsoft fate, in that it'll remain github, but it'll be branded as something like "Microsoft(tm) Azure(tm) Cloud Computing(tm) SCM(tm)" and they'll be hooks added to trivially connect it to Azure (and if the Jenkins interoperability mysteriously breaks, too bad so sad). MS doesn't really have anything like the google offering (AFAIK...) so I imagine MS has billions of (dollars) reasons to want to integrate this into being their version.
Personally I use locally hosted gitlab both at home and professionally; I don't care about github directly, only indirectly as in bazillions of FOSS projects possibly having to move or otherwise be impacted, so I don't have a dog in the fight other than eating popcorn watching this unfold... I will say gitlab works really well.
My only comment on gitlab is source code user devs and sysadmins don't care that it doesn't scale to over 100K users because they'll spin up an instance for a new project used by 5 dudes, but the "community organizer" types absolutely freak out about it not scaling because obviously "it takes a village to raise a hello_world.c" and all that.