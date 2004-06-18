Yammer, the Facebook clone for enterprises, now demands users to provide their date of birth to be able to access the network. The fallacy with this is that while saying "Verify your age to continue" it says "Enter your birthday to verify that you meet the age requirement to use Yammer." which doesn't make sense for a social network designed for work environments where it is a given that users will be of adult age.

Microsoft have stated (Microsoft account required) that this is due to the pending merge of Yammer with Microsoft 365, however it also states that if the organization using Yammer does not have any users under the age of 16 then this verification step of sending each user's date of birth to Microsoft is not required. This is being seen as another step by Microsoft towards killing Yammer in favor of "Microsoft Teams" which so far has very little traction in the social networking space. This may be one of the final nails in the coffin for the ailing social network for corporations.