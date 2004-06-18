from the sneaky-neutrinos dept.
From LiveScience.com: A Major Physics Experiment Just Detected A Particle That Shouldn't Exist
Physics just can't seem to stop churning out experiments with odd results. Will this one be the ONE that finally upsets the Standard Model?
Scientists have produced the firmest evidence yet of so-called sterile neutrinos, mysterious particles that pass through matter without interacting with it at all.
The first hints these elusive particles turned up decades ago. But after years of dedicated searches, scientists have been unable to find any other evidence for them, with many experiments contradicting those old results. These new results now leave scientists with two robust experiments that seem to demonstrate the existence of sterile neutrinos, even as other experiments continue to suggest sterile neutrinos don't exist at all.
That means there's something strange happening in the universe that is making humanity's most cutting-edge physics experiments contradict one another.
And from https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/06/04/miniboone_sterile_neturinos/ we get:
The MiniBooNE experiment is straightforward: proton collisions (12.84 x 1020 protons, to be precise) emit neutrinos, and the instrument fired muon neutrinos at an oil tank. Some of those oscillated into electron neutrinos, so their interaction with the oil produce flashes that instruments can detect.
The oscillation rate is predictable, so even a few hundred extra electron neutrinos are a result.
Physicist and blogger Sabine Hossenfender explained the significance in this Tweet thread, in which she noted:
"The new data from MiniBooNE confirms that this tension in the data is real. This data can (to my best knowledge) NOT be fitted with the standard framework. It requires either new particles (sterile neutrinos) or some kind of symmetry violation. She added: "Now it's time for theoretical physicists to come up with an explanation"."
The known neutrinos – electron, muon, and tau – all interact via the electroweak force as well as gravity, which makes them identifiable by scintillators.
The hints that a sterile flavour might exist arise because of neutrino oscillations – the little blighters like to flip between different flavours.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 04, @09:05PM (1 child)
I'll go out on a limb and guess they haven't been testing a theoretical prediction about these particles, but instead just looking to reject a null model that nobody really believes then taking rejection (or not) of that to mean this particle exists (or not).
Well, this method is called NHST and it is well known for generating conflicting results.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 04, @09:38PM
Also,
Nope, this is the usual thinking p(fluke|data) == p(data|fluke) fallacy (transposing the conditional). Still nobody understands what these numbers mean that they are using to claim a discovery (p-values).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Monday June 04, @09:06PM
Somehow, science by tweet just seems wrong. Just sayin!
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 04, @09:15PM
The experiments are not contradictory, just complementary.
And the explanation is simple: the curse of the Schrodinger cat, except in this case is not a matter of life-and-death but sterile/fertile.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Monday June 04, @09:24PM
I actually hope this one doesn't make it to the general news cycle, because journalists trying to explain this correctly to the general public is going to cause a lot of headaches ... to physicists banging their heads on their desk.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Monday June 04, @09:26PM (1 child)
https://www.quantumdiaries.org/2014/07/27/sterile-neutrinos/ [quantumdiaries.org]
Okay, this is some information I can actually halfway understand. Although I don't really see why they call both active neutrinos and sterile neutrinos "neutrinos" in the first place since it sounds like most of their properties are opposites of each other anyway.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 04, @09:38PM
Seems like hopeful confirmation bias at the moment, are there really no other explanations for the observations?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 04, @09:29PM
First of all they're not sterile neutrinos they're incel neutrinos. They're red-pilled on the standard model question and are just neutrinos going their own way aka NGTOW. About 1in 1E18 lose their virginity in the oil tank and interact with at least one other particle, which is at least well lubricated, the remainder staying online and not interacting.
Secondly here is a nice arxiv link:
https://arxiv.org/abs/1805.12028 [arxiv.org]
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Monday June 04, @09:29PM
I did a quick search and find not one respectable site in the first 40 results... I would guess Phys.org or similar sites would be reporting a finding by now.
As someone else reported, Science by twiter seems kind of weird, so I would take this story with a very large grain of salt.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 04, @09:39PM
Here's my best bad SN automobile analogy, especially bad because its about motorcycles not automobiles, but, eh, close enough for Physics work, right?
Studying motorcycles. Our standard model is the world is made out of 2 wheel motorcycles and 4 wheel cars exactly no exceptions no unicycles or any of that bus or semi-trailer stuff. Not to mention no trains or aeroplanes or zeppelins. Anyway, our experiment is we're crashing motorcycles intentionally and analyzing the parts that land in one small roadside ditch. We can predict amazingly well via extensive computer simulation how many wheels should land in the ditch, and we ran the experiment a truly huge number of times, a number with twenty or more digits, and got a couple hundred too many wheels. Everything else in our experiment went according to prediction, which makes that really mysterious. Some theorize that sometimes motorcycles have more than two wheels, although the theoretical model for a "motorcycle sidecar" has not been developed yet. The existing engineering model we've been using for a long time, very successfully, BTW, does not account for the existence of anything but 2 or 4 wheel vehicles, so a proposed 3 wheel vehicle is looking kinda witchcraft like.