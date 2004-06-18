Before leaving the Missouri governor's office, Eric Greitens (R) signed a bill into law would make it a felony to threaten to send out nonconsensual, private sexual images to coerce someone. Greitens resigned after an investigation found that he took an explicit photo of a woman and threatened her with its release before forcing her to performing oral sex.

The Missouri state legislature released a special investigative report in April on the 2015 incident, in which Greitens was said to have blindfolded a woman who worked as his hairdresser, ripped her shirt, pulled her pants down, blindfolded her, slapped her in the face and called her "a whore", sexually assaulted her, and threatened her with the release of nude photo.

[...] Greitens was also facing felony charges of computer data tampering but St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced a deal to dismiss that charge on [May 30]. He was accused of using his veterans charity's donor list for this 2016 gubernatorial campaign. He was indicted on felony invasion of privacy for his alleged actions in the 2015 incident the report described, but the charge was dropped