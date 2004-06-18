from the no-porn-for-you dept.
Outgoing Missouri Governor Signs "Revenge Porn" Law Criminalizing What He Is Accused of Doing
The Center for American Progress reports
Before leaving the Missouri governor's office, Eric Greitens (R) signed a bill into law would make it a felony to threaten to send out nonconsensual, private sexual images to coerce someone. Greitens resigned after an investigation found that he took an explicit photo of a woman and threatened her with its release before forcing her to performing oral sex.
The Missouri state legislature released a special investigative report in April on the 2015 incident, in which Greitens was said to have blindfolded a woman who worked as his hairdresser, ripped her shirt, pulled her pants down, blindfolded her, slapped her in the face and called her "a whore", sexually assaulted her, and threatened her with the release of nude photo.
[...] Greitens was also facing felony charges of computer data tampering but St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced a deal to dismiss that charge on [May 30]. He was accused of using his veterans charity's donor list for this 2016 gubernatorial campaign. He was indicted on felony invasion of privacy for his alleged actions in the 2015 incident the report described, but the charge was dropped
Previously...
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Resigns Amid Scandal and Felony Charge
The Center for American Progress reports
Embattled Gov. Eric Greitens (R) resigned his post during a hastily convened press conference from the Missouri State House on Tuesday afternoon [May 29], bringing an abrupt end to his once promising political career. The resignation takes effect on Friday [June 1] at 5 p.m. CST.
Lawmakers of all political persuasions had been pressuring Greitens to resign for months, ever since he faced a federal invasion of privacy charge after he allegedly sexually assaulted a hairdresser he invited into his home, and then used photographs taken of the woman to try and blackmail her. The invasion of privacy charge has since been dropped.
In the weeks following the initial charge, prosecutors also indicted Greitens for illegal fundraising activity.
[...] Had he elected to remain in office, he would have likely faced impeachment hearings by the state legislature.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday June 04, @11:09PM
If the bill had been an anti-child porn law guess what he would have been caught with?
If he spent his time railing about the evils of homosexuals, guess what he would have been caught doing?