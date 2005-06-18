Stories
Nvidia Reveals Jetson Xavier SoC for Robots

posted by martyb on Tuesday June 05, @12:04PM   Printer-friendly
takyon writes:

NVIDIA wants to power intelligent robots with Jetson Xavier

NVIDIA is hoping to play a bigger role in the future of robotics with its Isaac platform, powered by the new Jetson Xavier system-on-a-chip. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's relying on the same the processor from the Xavier Drive self-driving SOC. The Xavier is over twenty times faster than the existing Jetson TX2 platform, NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang revealed at Computex today. While that last SoC was useful for products like delivery robots and drones, Huang is calling the Xavier the "world's first computer for intelligent robots."

Under the hood, Jetson Xavier has six different processors: An octa-core Arm CPU; a Volta Tensor Core GPU; two NVDLA deep learning chips, as well as vision, video and image processors. Xavier is capable of 30 trillion operations per second, and it sports over 9 billion transistors. Just like with self-driving cars, all of that horsepower will help with things like sensor processing and computer vision. After all, a robot won't be truly intelligent until it can easily maneuver through any environment and naturally interact with humans and other machines.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that new GeForce GPUs will not launch until "a long time from now".

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 05, @12:59PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday June 05, @12:59PM (#688822)

    I'm fine with current performance levels, what I want is stuff that works, out of the box, no tweaking required.

