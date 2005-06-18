Scientists have for the first time shown how a single molecule expressed in the brain affects how we learn new tasks and acquire new memories. The discovery has profound implications for understanding why some older people, including those living with dementia and those with neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's, struggle in remembering recent facts (short-term memory) and adapting to new tasks.

[...] The findings, published in the journal Neuron, are led by Dr Sonia A.L. Correa from the University of Bradford and Dr Angela M. Mabb from Georgia State University in the US and in collaboration with Dr Mark Wall from the University of Warwick. They mark an important breakthrough in understanding the mechanisms in the brain that control cognitive abilities. The team already knew the importance of the protein Arc in learning and memory. Arc is a key protein in enabling synaptic connections and is switched on during learning and, when no longer needed, switched off rapidly.