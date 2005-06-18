In a piece entitled "Why We Disagree with The New York Times," Facebook pushed back strongly against the claims. It said that it created APIs for Amazon, Apple, Blackberry, HTC, Microsoft, Samsung and other device makers so that they could offer Facebook on their operating systems at a time when there were no apps or app stores. "All these partnerships were built on a common interest -- the desire for people to be able to use Facebook whatever their device or operating system," wrote VP of Product Partnerships Ime Archibong.

Facebook controlled the APIs tightly, and said the partners signed agreements that prevented information from being used for anything other than to "recreate Facebook-like experience." It also said that the features couldn't be used with permission and that its engineering teams approved all of them. "Contrary to claims by the New York Times, friends' information, like photos, was only accessible on devices when people made a decision to share their information with those friends," Facebook said. "We are not aware of any abuse by these companies."

Some critics don't agree with Facebook's assessment of the situation, however. A former Facebook employee who led third-party ad and privacy compliance, Sandy Parakilas, noted that the program was controversial even within Facebook. "This was flagged internally as a privacy issue," he said. "It is shocking that this practice may still continue six years later, and it appears to contradict Facebook's testimony to Congress that all friend permissions were disabled."