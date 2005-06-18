from the they-won't-like-that dept.
State laws that require gun purchasers to obtain a license contingent on passing a background check performed by state or local law enforcement are associated with a 14 percent reduction in firearm homicides in large, urban counties.
Studies have shown that these laws, which are sometimes called permit-to-purchase licensing laws, are associated with fewer firearm homicides at the state level. This is the first study to measure the impact of licensing laws on firearm homicides in large, urban counties, where close to two-thirds of all gun deaths in the U.S. occur.
The study was published online May 22 in the Journal of Urban Health and was written by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, based at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis.
Handgun licensing laws typically require prospective gun purchasers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit, which is dependent on passing a background check, prior to approaching a seller. Many state licensing laws also require applicants to submit fingerprints.
The study also found that states that only required so-called comprehensive background checks (CBCs) -- that is, did not include other licensing requirements -- were associated with a 16 percent increase in firearm homicides in the large, urban counties. In states that only require a CBC the gun seller or dealer, not law enforcement, typically carries out the background check.
"Background checks are intended to screen out prohibited individuals, and serve as the foundation upon which other gun laws are built, but they may not be sufficient on their own to decrease gun homicides," said Cassandra Crifasi, PhD, MPH, assistant professor with the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research and the paper's lead author. "This study extends what we know about the beneficial effects of a licensing system on gun homicides to large, urban counties across the United States."
In addition to sending potential purchasers to law enforcement and requiring fingerprints, state licensing laws provide a longer period for law enforcement to conduct background checks. These checks may have access to more records, increasing the likelihood that law enforcement can identify and screen out those with a prohibiting condition. Surveys from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research find that the majority of both gun owners and non-gun owners support this policy.
[...] For the study, a sample of 136 of the largest, urban counties in the U.S. was created for 1984-2015 and analyses were conducted to assess the effects of changes to the policies over time.
The study also examined the impact of right-to-carry (RTC) and stand- your-ground (SYG) laws. SYG laws give individuals expanded protections for use of lethal force in response to a perceived threat, and RTC laws make it easier for people to carry loaded, concealed firearms in public spaces.
The researchers found that counties in states that adopted SYG laws experienced a seven percent increase in firearm homicide, and counties in states with RTC laws experienced a four percent increase firearm homicide after the state's adoption of the RTC law.
"Our research finds that state laws that encourage more public gun carrying with fewer restrictions on who can carry experience more gun homicides in the state's large, urban counties than would have been expected had the law not been implemented," said Crifasi. "Similarly, stand-your-ground laws appear to make otherwise non-lethal encounters deadly if people who are carrying loaded weapons feel emboldened to use their weapons versus de-escalating a volatile situation."
Source: https://www.jhsph.edu/news/news-releases/2018/handgun-purchaser-licensing-laws-linked-to-fewer-firearm-homicides-in-large-urban-areas.html
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @01:49AM (1 child)
Freedom isn't negotiable. Time and time again, all around the world, this is a step toward confiscation. Sound good to you? Guns were confiscated from Jews in Germany...
In other news, we can save children by banning pools.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @01:53AM
... and Japs, too. So, there's that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @01:50AM (1 child)
In large urban areas, the poor tend to be "minorities".
In large urban areas, the "minorities" tend to be the killers.
Ergo...
As someone said: "If Democrats stopped shooting people, gun crime would virtually disappear."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @02:09AM
What makes you think a banger or ex-con is going to vote?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 06, @01:54AM
Let us all remember that those cities with the strictest gun control laws are the leaders in homicides, as well as gun homicides. Yet, we have another "study" proving that gun control laws work.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday June 06, @02:04AM (1 child)
Washington State offers Concealed Carry permits but surely my rights would be grossly violated were I to apply for one.
Perhaps I'll present the Supreme Court oral arguments myself; I enjoyed reading the law.
"MICHAEL DAVID CRAWFORD IS A LYING MOTHERFUCKER."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2) by Hyper on Wednesday June 06, @02:42AM
You should try and then make a documentary out of it
(Score: 3, Informative) by idiot_king on Wednesday June 06, @02:08AM (5 children)
I'm starting to think SN is putting up stories like this to get clicks.... /s
But seriously, gun legislation (and outright bans) correlates with safety. The fact that this is up for debate shows how braindead most people are.
See: Europe, Asia, Australia, literally any country with sane gun laws, ever.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @02:28AM
The fact that you think your views are not up for debate shows how much an idiot you are.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @02:29AM
You want it at any price. You'll even give up your freedom to live in a nerfed world. You sure are trusting of your new masters.
I thought you were afraid of Trump and cops? You only want them having the guns now?
Regardless, this is how you end up defenseless in something like the Cultural Revolution. No, you won't be safe. It'll be "your team", as it almost always is, but you'll be first against the wall. It always works out that way; for example the soviets killed many of the people who helped put them in power.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @02:29AM (1 child)
their fate will be the same as others
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 06, @02:35AM
There's no fate but what we make for ourselves
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 06, @02:40AM
Correlation does not equal causation, amirite? But - let's see this correlation you speak of. Let's analyze it. Did you read that London's murder rate is now admitted to be as high as that of New York City? But, they don't have guns in London, amirite?
Meanwhile, there remains a long list of places where guns were prohibited, only for gubbermint to round people up, and execute them. That doesn't even take into account places like Nanking, where weapons were prohibited, and gubbermint failed to protect the population from invading forces.
In the 20th century, more than 100 million people were killed because they were law-abiding people who obeyed laws forbidding possession of weapons.
BTW - if guns are outlawed, who is going to collect them? The executive? Trump? You hoplophobes are kinda funny. Trump is so very evil, but you want him to take all the guns away from us?
What's even funnier is, Trump doesn't want our guns. Trump is no danger to me. He just doesn't WANT my guns. The real danger to me, are those people who want my guns. They are the same people who would like to lock me up for failing to approve of gay marriages. Or, lock me up for observing that a lot of black people are killed - mostly by black people. They might even want to lock me up for being sympathetic to the Russians in Crimea. Those same people would love to see me summarily executed for failure to obey an unjust order from a TSA agent.
But, yeah, you guys go ahead and pass a law that Trump should come get all of our weapons. I think that Trump and I will both thumb our noses at you.
